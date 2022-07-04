 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   The IRS approves 99.96% of all applications to be charities, including 76 scams set up by a guy with the same Staten Island post office box address; Form 1023EZ = EZ fraud   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is the 0.04% not approved were the result of the wrong button pressed on the "yes/no" screen.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why bother having government? Ffs.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Why bother having government? Ffs.


I should start a "charity".
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Start taxing the churches
 
shinji3i
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Budget cuts so employees can't quickly & effectively review applications + activist republican judges going after the IRS when they reject obvious frauds = profit
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Until our society regrows the balls to just kill parasites like this, the situation is going to continue to spiral into a worse and worse shiatshow.
 
