(NBC News)   Happy 4th of July Akron. Celebrate your freedom with a 9pm curfew to curb protests over a police shooting. Also, no fireworks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Im sure it will be a nice quiet and peaceful evening of reflective prayer and solemn contemplation
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They have to quash this outbreak before it leads to some sort of accountability.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No fireworks for you. Not yours!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Akron and the north Chicago suburbs (not to mention our federal government) are showing that there's really no good reason to celebrate this country. What the hell are we, and why is this so damn tolerable to the vast majority of the population?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article, the mayor says the protests were peaceful until night fell, then others joined in and it got rowdy
And there is no ban on protesting, just a curfew

And the fireworks are canceled due to the location + protests

Overreaction, probably, but at least an understandable one,

/ note, if any of these facts are incorrect, I'm just basing on the article, so don't yell or assume, just let me know
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: From the article, the mayor says the protests were peaceful until night fell, then others joined in and it got rowdy
And there is no ban on protesting, just a curfew

And the fireworks are canceled due to the location + protests

Overreaction, probably, but at least an understandable one,

/ note, if any of these facts are incorrect, I'm just basing on the article, so don't yell or assume, just let me know


That's what I read in TFA, too.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: From the article, the mayor says the protests were peaceful until night fell, then others joined in and it got rowdy


Every single time.

The majority of protesters are always very peaceful. But itw the destructive minority that causes they to be all painted with the same broad brush unfairly.
 
blackminded
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blue Lives Matter.
 
venton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blackminded: Blue Lives Matter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you criminalize being outside, only criminals will be outside.  Or something like that.  Happy fascist 4th!  Enjoy your freedom to be white, Christian and abortion free inside your gated communities.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Akron and the north Chicago suburbs (not to mention our federal government) are showing that there's really no good reason to celebrate this country. What the hell are we, and why is this so damn tolerable to the vast majority of the population?


Loud wet fart noises. Every time you speak. Low frequency reverberating anal gas emissions. Every opinion you share makes the windows shake.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let he who has never fired a gun at police while wearing a ski mask cast the first stone.

/ Akronomy 7:22
 
scalpod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Americans are why America can't have nice things.
 
gyruss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Between this and the kid who was beat to death outside LeBron James's school, Akron is not having a good summer.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On the bright side, now there's no chance of a mass shooting during Akron's fireworks display.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
