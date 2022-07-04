 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you can't Stand Your Ground against a chicken, are you even Freedom, Florida?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you want to kill things without consequence, kill humans. It's the Florida way.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Chickens die every day, people! - at Churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken."

I don't think they actually die at those places. Besides, people die every day too.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Next thing i know he called the chee-cken po-leece on me"

Love it. Love everything about it
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just gonna leave this one alone.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: Just gonna leave this one alone.


I should think so.  You are in mourning over this, right?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: HedlessChickn: Just gonna leave this one alone.

I should think so.  You are in mourning over this, right?


That asshole killed my father. What do you think?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chickens that aren't people's pets get killed for food every day asshole.  Would you like me to make a steak out of your dog?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here they come to snuff the rooster...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Here they come to snuff the rooster...


Dammit, it was right in front of me.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why didn't he just choke it like the rest of us do..
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately if your property comes onto my property my dog's allowed to eat it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chicken VS 20,000 Medieval Soldiers - Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator
Youtube yJbwPcdsLLc
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Moroning: Why didn't he just choke it like the rest of us do..


You choke that guy's chicken?
 
janzee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know, I scrolled past this vid yesterday and it played for a few seconds and I just thought it was one of those, "ain't nobody got time for that" vid memes. So this is a real story?
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Attacked by a cock, but beat it off successfully.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reason #6,453,476 why, when hurricanes threaten Florida, I root for the hurricane. That entire degenerate state needs to be expunged from existence.
 
huma474
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ya.... I believe him when he says he was attacked. Roosters can be arseholes a lot of the time. That he was restrained enough to only kill it when it came after him means he's got at least 1 point on him to be beatified as a saint.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This guy's story is juuuuust plausible enough for me to buy. I've met some asshole chickens in my day. I've met some really friendly ones, but some can be mean. If you are keeping chickens, they should be penned up somewhere just in case they get a case of the pecks and want to go after someone.

And if you own ducks, keep them in your farking house because ALL ducks are assholes. Given the chance, ducks will kill you and everyone you care about.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A friend of mine was a Muni driver (San Francisco) for some years. One day, an older Chinese woman steps onto his bus, carrying two live chickens by their feet. My friend the driver stops her and gently tells her, "Ma'am, live animals are not allowed on the bus."

She steps off. A moment later come squawking sounds, then she steps back on with two now-dead chickens.

Moral of the story? It's perfectly ok to choke your own chicken in public.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: Moroning: Why didn't he just choke it like the rest of us do..

You choke that guy's chicken?


You didn't!?!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poultry are serious business
Nell Flaherty's Drake + Lyrics
Youtube Evvt3JMoAMo
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: A friend of mine was a Muni driver (San Francisco) for some years. One day, an older Chinese woman steps onto his bus, carrying two live chickens by their feet. My friend the driver stops her and gently tells her, "Ma'am, live animals are not allowed on the bus."

She steps off. A moment later come squawking sounds, then she steps back on with two now-dead chickens.

Moral of the story? It's perfectly ok to choke your own chicken in public.


atomicjunkshop.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
looper.comView Full Size


Come on
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Chickens die every day, people! - at Churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken."

I don't think they actually die at those places. Besides, people die every day too.


When Popeyes introduced their chicken sandwhich a few people died there.
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They lot I used to park in for work had lots of roosters running around (yes, Florida). It was pretty common for them to be aggressive towards people and each other, but they were pretty easy to get away from without having to resort to poultricide.

I guess I could have stood my ground, but similar to what was shown in the video, explaining the mortal peril presented by a yardbird might have made me look like a dumbass.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This guy makes MY neck flare up & makes me wanna do my thing & attack his swamp ass too.
 
