(Twitter) Alex Jones debuts Cyborg Slaves of Satan, with opening act Airwolf
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the ever-loving fark? Is this what these fascist loonies actually believe or is this just some form of performance art that I'm just not grasping? I thought this bullshiat was just performative to get their agenda over the finish line but... I mean they're basically there: common-sense gun laws have been struck down as unconstitutional because Jethor needs the pewpews, the groundwork has been laid to turn women back into chattel for breeding by revoking federal protections on privacy and bodily autonomy, and the SC about to kick democracy in the dick so that Derpublicans can take and remain entrenched in all three branches despite being the minority party compliments of gerrymandering and overruling the public vote. Why do they need to do this shiat any longer unless it's actually what a large chunk of the rank and vile (not a typo) actually are willing to believe?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alex Jones: If he was a fictional character, the editor would have sent him back to the writer with a note saying "Too over-the-top, maybe reign the satire in a little."
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are people who take this man seriously.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dildo tontine: There are people who take this man seriously.


That's what the AI computers want you to think.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Alex Jones: If he was a fictional character, the editor would have sent him back to the writer with a note saying "Too over-the-top, maybe reign the satire in a little."


With that username, it's no surprise that you're trying to discredit Jones for blowing the lid off of this nefarious plot. If not directly in cohoots with the alien usurpers, you're at the very least sympathetic to their mission.

/s (if not obvious enough)
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yesterday in the PetSmart parking lot, I noticed some dumbass had slapped an Infowars sticker on a light post. I wished I had a sticker of this to put next to it:

Fark user image
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And how do the gay frogs fit into that?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't matter what we post about this guy here on Fark.

We're not the targets.

The targets are those morons in the red hats ready to swallow whatever Alex Jones unzips and pulls out in front of them.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: What the ever-loving fark? Is this what these fascist loonies actually believe or is this just some form of performance art that I'm just not grasping? I thought this bullshiat was just performative to get their agenda over the finish line but... I mean they're basically there: common-sense gun laws have been struck down as unconstitutional because Jethor needs the pewpews, the groundwork has been laid to turn women back into chattel for breeding by revoking federal protections on privacy and bodily autonomy, and the SC about to kick democracy in the dick so that Derpublicans can take and remain entrenched in all three branches despite being the minority party compliments of gerrymandering and overruling the public vote. Why do they need to do this shiat any longer unless it's actually what a large chunk of the rank and vile (not a typo) actually are willing to believe?


One of the hallmarks of fascists is how they define the Other.  There always needs to be an Other to justify what they are doing, ie the very nature of the state's heritage and culture is always in peril and you need the fascists to keep things going on the Right course.  Now, the thing is, the Other needs to be two different, unreconcilable things.  It has to be omnipotent and omnipresent enough to always be interfering with the proper operation of the fascist state (to explain why everything isn't balloons and puppies), but also weak and powerless (to feminize it as a contrast to the powerful manly manliness of the fascists who will be your Protector Daddy).  You can do it with real people, but that might run into the problem that you eventually exterminate all the Other people.  But a vacuous, unknowable Other is perfect, since they cannot be seen, but their effects are visible in everything that is going wrong when the fascists are in charge.  So, extraterrestrial demons are pretty much everything you want - you supplicate the fundigelicals, the UFO nutters, and even the New Age yahoos in one fell swoop.  It has the added benefit of having a safe go-to of "You are possessed/mind-controlled" if you point out that the extraterrestrial demons are not real.

Alternately, Jones is a flaming farkwit
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: And how do the gay frogs fit into that?


With a healthy amount of lube.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: maybe reign the satire in a little."


Also: I do know the difference between "rein" and "reign," just not before I've finished my coffee.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: maybe reign the satire in a little."

Also: I do know the difference between "rein" and "reign," just not before I've finished my coffee.


Hmmm... Just more proof that you're one of "them." With your cover blown, it's probably best that you beam back to the mothership, stat.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is actually smart. When he tells lies about murdered children, he gets sued and loses a ton of money. He is now telling lies about Satan. He knows Satan can't sue him.

Well, maybe in Texas....
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He must be talking about Xbox, because Animal Crossing is all about spending hour after hour happily conforming to a group mold constructed by the maker's concept of communal OMG HE'S RIGHT
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*lawyers for the church of satan have entered the chat*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's betting on Crazy as his target demographic. And right now, the betting is good.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

/too obscure for Fark?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't be arsed to actually listen to that spewing jerk, but if he really did invoke Airwolf, I may have to hurt him.

I can turn that on, and peace erupts around here as everyone wants to see the cool helicopter do the same stunts over and over and over.

Nobody gets to diss the Lady.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
To be fair, Cyborg Slaves of Satan would be an excellent name for a black metal band.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stop giving the shiatstains publicity.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did someone just discover Doom?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NotCodger: This is actually smart. When he tells lies about murdered children, he gets sued and loses a ton of money. He is now telling lies about Satan. He knows Satan can't sue him.

Well, maybe in Texas....


I mean...he retired 8 years ago, so he certainly has the time and money to prosecute a defamation suit if he feels like it.

Fark user image
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I so wish the parents of the kids killed at Sandy Hook would be allowed to hire people to beat him near to death.
And as soon as he heals up, the next parent sends their proxy in to repeat the process.
And so on until the end of time.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.com
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, Cyborg Slaves of Satan would be an excellent name for a black metal band.


Saw them open for gwar in 87" they sucked.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark user image
/too obscure for Fark?


If your image contains the word "Gygax" then I imagine it probably isn't Too Obscure here.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Something Something Absurdities Something Something Atrocities
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jbc: OdradekRex: And how do the gay frogs fit into that?

With a healthy amount of lube.


Ribbit for her pleasure.
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buy my stuff.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm excited for the Auto-Tune mockery of this one.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 850x1039]


Fark user image
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: There are people who take this man seriously.


We call them Republicans.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: hubiestubert: To be fair, Cyborg Slaves of Satan would be an excellent name for a black metal band.

Saw them open for gwar in 87" they sucked.


To be fair, most openers for GWAR sucked.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Satanists aren't so bad.

ichef.bbci.co.uk
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
our new overlords!

pbs.twimg.com
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I though his thing was that Covid was a false flag dry run for a false flag alien invasion by the globalists. Unless by aliens he means literal demons that people mistake for aliens?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

olrasputin: NotCodger: This is actually smart. When he tells lies about murdered children, he gets sued and loses a ton of money. He is now telling lies about Satan. He knows Satan can't sue him.

Well, maybe in Texas....

I mean...he retired 8 years ago, so he certainly has the time and money to prosecute a defamation suit if he feels like it.

[Fark user image 620x466]


I really wanted Satan to play for the NJ Devils. That would have been the only non-Oilers jersey I would have bought
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let me guess, pending litigation and he's going for insanity this time
 
semiotix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am so farking done with this nonsense.

Is Satan a perfect boss? No. Have I had worse? Yes. But for crying out loud, I am not ENSLAVED. I get $24/hr, guaranteed 30 hours a week, and pretty decent benefits. And yes, I can quit anytime.

And I'll tell you this, when we decided to organize the Cyborg Demon Union (Tartarus Local #666), His Majestic Foulness voluntarily recognized it. No NLRB paperwork bullshiat. So he's got that on Howard Schultz and Jeff Bezos. (Getting input on their tortures when they get here was actually one of our bargaining points.)
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: What the ever-loving fark? Is this what these fascist loonies actually believe or is this just some form of performance art that I'm just not grasping? I thought this bullshiat was just performative to get their agenda over the finish line but... I mean they're basically there: common-sense gun laws have been struck down as unconstitutional because Jethor needs the pewpews, the groundwork has been laid to turn women back into chattel for breeding by revoking federal protections on privacy and bodily autonomy, and the SC about to kick democracy in the dick so that Derpublicans can take and remain entrenched in all three branches despite being the minority party compliments of gerrymandering and overruling the public vote. Why do they need to do this shiat any longer unless it's actually what a large chunk of the rank and vile (not a typo) actually are willing to believe?


With him, as far as I can tell, it's both. He'll pull damn near anything out of his ass, but he's so friggin' gullible that once a thing is spoken out loud in his presence he immediately believes it.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See, where Charles Manson farked up was not waiting for the internet to start a death cult to shield him from liability.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
statics.pampling.com
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Satanists aren't so bad.

ichef.bbci.co.uk image


They only impale children in the back with water pipes.
 
