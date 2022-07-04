 Skip to content
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if they have boots on.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have it on good authority that fairies exist.  And wear boots.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Only if they have boots on.


Shakes tiny fist . . .
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep searching, I'm sure there's an 12-sided die around there somewhere
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

I always figured the fairies were just joking, and never took what they said seriously.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
yes.

boots? am i missing something?
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

You better believe! Clap yo hands!
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Only if they have boots on.


They do, and ya' gotta' believe me !
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FutherMucker: swankywanky: Only if they have boots on.

They do, and ya' gotta' believe me !


I am pretty sure Sweet Leaf was involved.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: yes.

boots? am i missing something?


Black Sabbath song - Fairies Wear Boots.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not all fairies should be taken seriously.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well at least they were open about it.
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Only if they have boots on.


Boots is a bit ... Sophisticated... for fairies
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How about dirty fairy...

Drink the Fairy - Disenchantment (S1E7) | Vore in Media
Youtube 3pfIGszRKNA
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: some_beer_drinker: yes.

boots? am i missing something?

Black Sabbath song - Fairies Wear Boots.


And you'd better believe him.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do take military fairies seriously.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's also significant literary reference to the existence of dragons that cross all cultural, physical and chronological gaps
 
alienated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I came here to make a ga joke but then I...  I...  uh...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

What were we talking about?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I consider fairies the sea monkeys of the air.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This must be the start of the Carnival Row S2 media blitz.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am upset that people dispute that I don't exist!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was my first visit to California, summer 1987.  Mom was in a corporate apartment in Sacramento, and she had the whole week planned.  She was telling me about it over breakfast.

"... and tomorrow we're going to take the Fairy to San Francisco!"

I literally did shoot coffee out of my nose.  "What?  Who?"

"San Francisco.  We're catching the ferry in Vallejo and taking it to San Francisco."

/d'oh!
//it was a very nice day
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When Eldraine was released there were some play decks for Arena that showed off the newly-implemented commander rules. The one I got featured Alela, and was really fun and stupid OP. Like, I dunno if I just got lucky or something and everyone else was really bad? I'm not the best MTG player, but I stomped everyone I played with that deck.

Sadly this did not translate when using standard rules, she's just too hard to get on the table. Every so often I'll revisit and refine, something to get me closer to a proper paper deck. Angelic Visitation is a given, friggin angels with vigilance popping out the woodwork is hard to handle for most folks. That's not standard anymore, sadly. She's a very unloved card these days. I was kinda stoked for party mechanics, but she's not even a wizard so that's right out.

My favorite thing was throwing a couple of of the basic any-color lands in. Alela is three-color so it helps, but by the end you can use them to slap down anything you can Fae of Wishes into your hand and sandbag your opponent. Stupid things, like Song of Creation that's red/green. I think I got more wins from my opponent giving up when they saw that card than any wins otherwise. Despite the abysmal win rate, veteran players who know what's up at least respect an original Alela deck as entertaining to play.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't understand the mindset that ancient societies were absolutely literal with no embellishment at all.  If they drew pictures of people with animal heads then people with animal heads absolutely existed in their time.  As if the idea of fiction and storytelling is a brand new concept.  If anything, I'd expect ancient people to have very rich imaginations and tell all kinds of fictional tales.  After all, what else did they have to do at night but sleep, fark, and tell stories in the dark?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
chess set...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a result of early comments in this thread, I did a GIS for "fairies in boots"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Has anyone else ever just flat-out forgotten that they have a fetish?
 
