(CNN)   Shot 60 times? Imagine how many times he'd have been shot if he was armed   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the pig who fires the 60th shot gets a gift card for the Sizzler.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
90 shots, 60 hits, but the victim passed after the police administered first aid.*

*they dropped an unopened bandaid on the victim, then applied direct pressure with a boot until he expired.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None

Cops get very deferential about armed suspects.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But he might have been armed" cry people who recently jizzed over SCOTUS open carry ruling
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that one cop hadn't yelled 'cease fire', they probably would have reloaded a pumped 60 more bullets into the corpse.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how many times he'd have been shot if he were white?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... hail of gunfire"

That's ridiculous, don't be hyperbolic... oh.  Ok, hail works I guess.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 90 shots, 60 hits, but the victim passed after the police administered first aid.*

*they dropped an unopened bandaid on the victim, then applied direct pressure with a boot until he expired.


First aid meaning..handcuffs?  He was handcuffed (and he ded) when the EMTs showed up.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone want to (with a straight face) tell me why we need the police?

Not law enforcement, the police.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Imagine how many times he'd have been shot if he were white?


This many

https://www.wdrb.com/news/crime-reports/update-kentucky-man-held-on-10-million-bond-after-killing-3-police-officers-injuring-3/article_f633b6c4-f95e-11ec-aef2-0ffdbd652ff8.html
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like overkill for any reason, let alone a Jay Walker.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds to the face, abdomen and upper legs, CNN affiliate WEWS reported, citing findings by its media partner, the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Journal, which was allowed to review an investigative worksheet at the medical examiner's office, said it "indicated that Walker was observed laying on his back and was in handcuffs when a medical examiner investigator arrived at the shooting scene."

They shot him in the face, then they put handcuffs on him.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson: Keep a firecracker in your pocket. Spark it off and the cops would have fled.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: "But he might have been armed" cry people who recently jizzed over SCOTUS open carry ruling


This is the part that always gets me.  The same people that cheer for rulings like this and are first to defend cops never think they'll be treated the same way.

(It's almost as if they accept there's systemic racism)

But it'll start happening to them too.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to picture the victim still on his feet when the 60th bullet struck.   Or did the cops continue to shoot while he was down on the ground?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservagasm.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up -  nsfw
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Someone want to (with a straight face) tell me why we need the police?

Not law enforcement, the police.


In many places, they operate the speed cameras, which generate revenue for the city or town. They need this money to pay the police. So you see, your question is pretty silly.
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Times article says he had a gun in the car and fired a single shot at some point during the encounter.  His family said it was a recent purchase, so maybe it was his first gun, or first handgun.

The cops found the gun with the magazine out in the car, so I'm thinking he had the pulled the magazine from the gun but forgot to empty the chamber and had a negligent discharge in the vehicle.  Why he was handling a gun while the cops were pulling him over is an open question that won't get answered because the cops dumped 60 hollowpoints into him.

Maybe he had visions of winning a shootout and dumped the magazine while trying to gun down the cops.

Maybe he was trying to lock the slide back on the gun so the cops could see the gun was deactivated and fumbled the process.

Maybe he tried to kill himself and missed.

Anyway, then he jumped from the moving car while wearing a ski mask and ran for it.

Not a reason for the 8 cops to fire 90 rounds at him!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was armed? Zero shots. The cops would've tucked tail and run off, screaming like little girls.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 🐖 🐖  shot this guy so many times it would have killed even 50 Cent
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: I'm trying to picture the victim still on his feet when the 60th bullet struck.   Or did the cops continue to shoot while he was down on the ground?


-

Police said the images of Walker as he was shot have been blurred at the request of the family, but in some of the footage, he appears to be on the ground as gunfire continues.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See compared to NYPD these guys are marksmen.
NYPD Officers Fire 84 Shots At Suspect, Miss 83 Times | HuffPost Latest News
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy shot at the police so I guess that's cool, right?

*rolls eyes*
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it was right, but firing a gun at cops while black. Yeah, that's pretty close to suicide by cop.

90 rounds seems a bit excessive, to put it lightly. Every one of the cops must have realized it was his/her chance to shoot someone semi-justifiably.
 
tetsuo02
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.


60 wounds - not hits. With many of the bullets having both entry and exit wounds, the total number of hits could be far fewer.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does not say he was shot 60 times.

"While a medical examiner's report found Walker suffered at least 60 wounds, the medical examiner is still working to determine how many times he was shot and which wounds are entrance wounds and which are exit wounds, Mylett said."

And, No, I am not defending the pigs. I am just clarifying what the farking article says.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: See compared to NYPD these guys are marksmen.
NYPD Officers Fire 84 Shots At Suspect, Miss 83 Times | HuffPost Latest News


Give those cops a roll of quarters and bring them to the local arcade!

Ron White: California Cops
Youtube vHPPYNYOy-I
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to outlaw civilian automatic pistols and rifles so the cops can go back to carrying revolvers, with a shotgun back in the car, and maybe the sergeant having a rifle in case someone goes up on a water tower with a bolt action.

We also need to train cops to not just open up and start shooting whenever someone else starts shooting.  Right now the training is that if another cop shoots, everyone opens up and starts shooting under the assumption that the first cop saw something, like the suspect reaching for a gun.  There are too many times when someone gets jumpy fires off a round, or a firecracker explodes nearby, or someone shoots at a third suspect, and everyone lights up the night like they walked into a Viet Cong ambush.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boondocks - Uncle Ruckus and The Police
Youtube avta-yVojUk
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Mylett, eight police officers fired their weapons following the vehicle pursuit and a short foot chase, believing Walker was turning towards them, reaching towards his waist and "moving into a firing position."

"LOOK OUT! HE'S GOT A FINGER!!!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.


9 cops all of whom emptied their guns that hold 10 rounds into him? Once cops start shooting they all shoot until out of ammo.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the cover of the New Yorker after the Amadou Diallo shooting over two decades ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size


shiat doesn't change.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am just sick at heart today, knowing that the big city in my backyard has become nationally known for being the latest city where an unarmed Black man is murdered by the police.
 
ferrarious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tetsuo02: Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.

60 wounds - not hits. With many of the bullets having both entry and exit wounds, the total number of hits could be far fewer.


Well that will buff right out, you sophists
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Maybe the pig who fires the 60th shot gets a gift card for the Sizzler.


Nah.  It's Akron.  They'll get a free cone at Strickland's.  Vanilla, of course.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.


60 wounds. That includes both entry and exit wounds according to TFA.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.

9 cops all of whom emptied their guns that hold 10 rounds into him? Once cops start shooting they all shoot until out of ammo.


Most cops I've been around (I'm in civil service to but not a cop) carry a 9mm. Most have clips that hold 14 to 16 plus one in the chamber. So, by my guess, they amazingly didn't all empty their guns.
 
ferrarious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.

60 wounds. That includes both entry and exit wounds according to TFA.


Again, STFU and focus you big ammosexuals
 
duder81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near Akron so I'm getting a kick...

As I understand, Walker committed an armed robbery the day before and was chased by police in a suburb of Akron. He evaded them and then the next day this all went down.

Again, as I understand things, his wife was shot a killed a little over a month ago in the on going gun violence in town. He had no record except for a speeding ticket. I'm wondering if this wasn't suicide by cop.

With all of that said, 90 shots fired by 8 officers and 60 hits seems excessive to me. If I read the news report correctly from a few days ago, the autopsy report declared this a homicide.

Will anything come of this for the officers? Probably not. But I have a feeling that this will spark a lot of stuff in town for a long time.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: KarmicDisaster: Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.

9 cops all of whom emptied their guns that hold 10 rounds into him? Once cops start shooting they all shoot until out of ammo.

Most cops I've been around (I'm in civil service to but not a cop) carry a 9mm. Most have clips that hold 14 to 16 plus one in the chamber. So, by my guess, they amazingly didn't all empty their guns.


Could be 6 cops all firing 15 then. I don't know how many cops were there.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boo hoo.  Such a good guy, never did anything wrong, just happened to be driving around in June while wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun.  An angel.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: KarmicDisaster: Someone Else's Alt: 60 hits out of 90 shots? 2 out of every 3 rounds found their target. Thats really good for cops.

Without RTFA I am going just go ahead and assume that it was an unarmed black man that had to be put down with 90 rounds of ammo.

9 cops all of whom emptied their guns that hold 10 rounds into him? Once cops start shooting they all shoot until out of ammo.

Most cops I've been around (I'm in civil service to but not a cop) carry a 9mm. Most have clips that hold 14 to 16 plus one in the chamber. So, by my guess, they amazingly didn't all empty their guns.


You mean mags?  Haha, since you guys are wrong about parts of guns, cops should be allowed to execute others!

/s obviously
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was he trashing a Forrest?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Eight cops went total mag dump on a single suspect who...
failed to yield at a traffic stop. But golly gee, he fired a wild shot backwards out of a drivers side window.
Apparently cops are so stupid they can't simply take cover and wait for a shot. They have to go full barrage.
Farkin' pathetic. We're lucky they didn't ventilate a dozen bystanders. And Now they're all on paid vacation, which sounds like a great incentive to blast away at the next suspect.

Amazon search: Body armor.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Boo hoo.  Such a good guy, never did anything wrong, just happened to be driving around in June while wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun.  An angel.


How does that justify a murder in July?

For a political org who hates people with melanin, you guys certainly spend alot of time in tanning booths.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Idiocracy: Police Brutality in 2505
Youtube N61YT07_s3o
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Boo hoo.  Such a good guy, never did anything wrong, just happened to be driving around in June while wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun.  An angel.


Cops are not supposed to be judge, jury, and executioner.

Conservatives want people to be able to have as many guns as possible with zero restrictions. You have a lot of nerve saying that this man deserved to die because he had a gun.
 
duder81
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

duder81: I live near Akron so I'm getting a kick...

As I understand, Walker committed an armed robbery the day before and was chased by police in a suburb of Akron. He evaded them and then the next day this all went down.

Again, as I understand things, his wife was shot a killed a little over a month ago in the on going gun violence in town. He had no record except for a speeding ticket. I'm wondering if this wasn't suicide by cop.

With all of that said, 90 shots fired by 8 officers and 60 hits seems excessive to me. If I read the news report correctly from a few days ago, the autopsy report declared this a homicide.

Will anything come of this for the officers? Probably not. But I have a feeling that this will spark a lot of stuff in town for a long time.


Edit: 60 wounds.
 
