 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Meanwhile in Australia, don't look now but Sydney is under water   (apnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Hawkesbury River, New South Wales, new flood emergency, Flood, Days of torrential rain, latest information, Nepean River, Nepean communities of Menangle  
•       •       •

1330 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God to Nopeland:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Feet of Rain

O_o

Holy Shirt.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just goes to show they should have raked their streams and rivers.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's more like "Road is an illusion"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't much like this season's story Ark.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: [Fark user image image 441x296]

It's more like "Road is an illusion"


How does one need to get that close to determine they should probably turn around?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 feet of rain? Bit wet, isn't it....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sorry*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: awruk!: [Fark user image image 441x296]

It's more like "Road is an illusion"

How does one need to get that close to determine they should probably turn around?


LOL.

One of the jobs I had during college was setting up road closures.

People will, absolutely, Wile E. Coyote themselves into empty air...EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. It's bad. Seriously. Every time. They'll even go around or through barriers. Even massive concrete blocks.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: awruk!: [Fark user image image 441x296]

It's more like "Road is an illusion"

How does one need to get that close to determine they should probably turn around?


But, but... Google navigator told me to drive straight for another 100 miles... Perhaps it's just a puddle that I can drive through?

Also, Isn't Australia supposed to be mostly a desert? WTF?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's who's hoarding all the water!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: So that's who's hoarding all the water!


They're also stockpiling babby formula
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The current flooding might affect areas that were spared during the previous floods in March last year, March this year and April, Watt added."

Maybe build houses on stilts in Sydney? Just a suggestion.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: awruk!: [Fark user image image 441x296]

It's more like "Road is an illusion"

How does one need to get that close to determine they should probably turn around?


"I got a Subaru with AWD, I'll be fine!" "Oh it is actually that deep....:
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Three Feet of Rain

O_o

Holy Shirt.


That's nuts....a meter of rain in 24 hours.....
 
JS64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I feel their pain.I've been through five major floods in the past 30 years.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It looks like they need an infrastructure bill to build reservoirs and retention ponds to hang on to some of that water for the wildfire season.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the beds are burning drowning?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A meter of rain in 24 hrs. Yikes. I'd be hunkering down in my tinny with two life jackets strapped to me.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Must they go big on everything?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

McGrits: So the beds are burning drowning?


Song's stuck in my head now.   Could be worse.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

awruk!: Natalie Portmanteau: awruk!: [Fark user image image 441x296]

It's more like "Road is an illusion"

How does one need to get that close to determine they should probably turn around?

But, but... Google navigator told me to drive straight for another 100 miles... Perhaps it's just a puddle that I can drive through?

Also, Isn't Australia supposed to be mostly a desert? WTF?


Google is getting better at figuring out road closures, especially as work crews and users inform it.  It is still not perfect, and you can always be among the first to discover that a dangerous situation requires the road to close.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: It looks like they need an infrastructure bill to build reservoirs and retention ponds to hang on to some of that water for the wildfire season.


I don't think this is a yearly thing for them, but it would have been nice to have ahead of time.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The volume of rainfall is almost half of Sydney's annual average."

ouuuch
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shockingly, a warming atmosphere can hold more water.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Last year everything was burning this year everything flooding. Just can't make some people happy.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Brisbane's on the same coast (or it was a decade ago) so this should apply:


MINECRAFT (Zero Punctuation)
Youtube 4wgQvij3rVE


It's Yahtzee, folks, so consider workplace safety.

iheartscotch: One of the jobs I had during college was setting up road closures.

People will, absolutely, Wile E. Coyote themselves into empty air...EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. It's bad. Seriously. Every time. They'll even go around or through barriers. Even massive concrete blocks.


Back in the Nineties, when the TV show Cops was a thing, there was a segment of said show set in Arizona, where some idiots were in a Jeep up to its headlights in a (suddenly not) dry wash awaiting rescue. Those barriers really do mean something, guys.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, duh. They're on the bottom of the planet, of course the water would collect there.

Stay safe, Aussies. I like your country, even though I wanted to get a tech visa 10 years ago and you wouldn't give me the time of day.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: So that's who's hoarding all the water!


Just wait until the California desert almond growers respond to this outrage.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 3 feet of rain? Bit wet, isn't it....


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.