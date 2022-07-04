 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Let an oncoming motorist know their high beams are on with a courtesy blink? In Texas, that'll get you a shootin' in the face   (wfaa.com) divider line
    More: Murica, medical personnel, North Beach Street, Fort Worth police, North Beach, King's Oak Lane, Officers, victim, high beam headlights  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
HFK
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are razor blades in Halloween candy and even looking at cannabis will kill you too.
 
Dryad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is the Texas they have been hard at work building. This is the Texas they want. Let them have it. They deserve it
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lesson learned. If someone has their high beams on, shoot first.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Leave it to Texas to make urban legends into reality.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that Adam Something might have a point about how cars atomize culture and that car-centric transportation models might actually be the worst.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark Texas.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Texans are constantly pissed because a brown country is next door to them.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
B-b-but an armed society was a polite society!
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Surprised none of y'all have posted a helpful picture of a woman with highbeams.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The US is parodying themselves now.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People will lose their shiat over anything on the road.  Once early morning I was exiting a ramp to another street and there was a car stopped dead just after the ramp, no lights, I thought it was abandoned.  I sat behind it for a bit to see if there was any movement and there was none.  There were no other cars around in any direction.  So I started to pull around it to get on my way and there was a dude sitting in the driver's seat and he flipped me off.   I gave him a go ahead motion and he yelled something in spanish and took off.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Leave it to Texas to make urban legends into reality.


Lets see if there is a correction on Snopes.

I didn't look to see if this legend was posted, I'm too lazy to Google it. Be my guest.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did the shooter have a hook for a hand?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They were gang members doing an initiation while high on jenkim and on the way to a rainbow party.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark Texas.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn, I haven't heard this one since driver's ed. was it the bloods or the crips this time?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texans are always miserable since money is the only thing that matters to them and they don't have enough to move out of Texas.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Been quite a while since I had a strange woman show me her high beams.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: I gave him a go ahead motion and he yelled something in spanish and took off.


Whoa dude.  The "go ahead" motion in spanish doesn't mean what you think it does.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just like the chain letter from the Old Gypsy Woman said!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guess she didn't see the ad in the chum box.

Death by adblocker?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Been quite a while since I had a strange woman show me her high beams.


Here ya go

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Done a lot of driving in rural Great White North Texas in my little car, and having your high beams on all the time is a feature not a bug with most of the F-150/250/350 crowd....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: I'm starting to think that Adam Something might have a point about how cars atomize culture and that car-centric transportation models might actually be the worst.


Says a fark gun nut.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

