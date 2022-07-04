 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in 1863: Union 47, Ole Miss 0   (history.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When cutting out cancer, you have to get all of it. Leave No traces. If you do, it will only grow and come back:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next time we make damn sure to Finish the job.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jefferson Davis should have been drawn and quartered and his head on a pike.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And the day before Grant's victory at Vicksburg, the Union won at Gettysburg.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can the Union handle a full SEC Schedule?
 
trotsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Yeah, but can the Union handle a full SEC Schedule?


You mean mean can Sherman and Grant handle a FULL sec Schedule. And yes, Yes they can.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: And the day before Grant's victory at Vicksburg, the Union won at Gettysburg.


It was a very good couple of days for the Union.
 
valkore
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Happy Loser's Day, losers. Which has been every day since April 9th, 1865.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jefferson Davis should have been drawn and quartered and his head on a pike.


The Nuremberg trials seem to be only time humanity has gotten justice right against a fascist or barbarous movement.

Try, convict, and execute the leaders. Foot soldiers get to live if they quietly reintegrate.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Before anyone decides that they need to wax poetic about the prowess of Ol' Marse Robert (Lee)...He just was not that good. He had good subordinate officers and a significant portion of his opponents were just straight-up incompetent.
 
Eravior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think enough time has passed. Let's rip the bandage off. It's not the Union vs the Confederacy. It's the United States vs the Confederacy.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vicksburg really doesn't get the love it deserves among the wider public.  Great strategic campaign by Grant leading up to the siege, really good inter-service cooperation between the Army and Navy before there was even a formal structure for such things, accomplishing a huge strategic objective by taking full control of the Mississippi River and splitting the Confederacy in two.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I assume we're talking the hockey teams, because there's no other sport I would guess Union would beat Ole Miss in....
 
g.fro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eravior: I think enough time has passed. Let's rip the bandage off. It's not the Union vs the Confederacy. It's the United States vs the Confederacy.


Do you think people don't realize the Union is the United States?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The town of Vicksburg would not celebrate the Fourth of July for 81 years.

Talk about being petty.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Before anyone decides that they need to wax poetic about the prowess of Ol' Marse Robert (Lee)...He just was not that good. He had good subordinate officers and a significant portion of his opponents were just straight-up incompetent.


I think you would enjoy Angry Staff Officer, he's a U.S. Army officer and history professor.  And he just spent the weekend live tweeting the Battle of Gettysburg - Thread Reader link (220 tweets):

Fark user imageView Full Size


And "Gettsyburg" the movie - Thread Reader link (70 tweets):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: The town of Vicksburg would not celebrate the Fourth of July for 81 years.

Talk about being petty.


Should have forced them to celebrate under penalty of bayonet.

Or go crawl in a hole.

For some reason, all the fireworks are exploding when they hit the ground instead up in the sky.
 
