(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Want to see a letter by Alexander Hamilton? Of course you do, and now you can   (fox43.com) divider line
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, I don't - why would I?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: No, I don't - why would I?


This. Why would I give a fark about some dead guys letter to some other dead guy
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thanks poet subby, good find.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF for that family trying to sell it, and then actually fighting the state in court over it: Clearly stolen goods, why did they think they were entitled to any proceeds?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am no throwin' away my shot.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, sure. I mean he probably had to auction it after missing his chance at $10,000.

Original "got milk?" commercial - Who shot Alexander Hamilton?
Youtube OLSsswr6z9Y
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not clicking on a Fox link.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: jso2897: No, I don't - why would I?

This. Why would I give a fark about some dead guys letter to some other dead guy


Santayana shakes his head at you reproachfully
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

deadsanta: WTF for that family trying to sell it, and then actually fighting the state in court over it: Clearly stolen goods, why did they think they were entitled to any proceeds?


https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-massachusetts-court-decisions-travel-museums-facc221feed804e4ddb7f89f0652320d

"As an original paper belonging to the Commonwealth and dated in 1780, the letter is owned by the Commonwealth,"

"We are disappointed with the 1st Circuit's decision, especially its creation of a seemingly new category of public record, a 'historic public record,'" and the fact it ignored that the letter was not one of the documents the state claimed was stolen,

"It could not lawfully have been alienated to a third party ... either before or after the letter left the custody of the Commonwealth."

This seems odd to me. There is no evidence it was in the archive or that it was stolen, just the letter was property because it it was commissioned by the state in 1780. They don't know when or how they lost it, didn't even know it was lost.  Seems like bullshiat.  A way to take back anything from anyone that was once property of any government
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
here it is; it's an 'A'...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear Elizabeth,

You're preggers again! Dear Lord that will make 8 kids. I swear to god if there was some way we could have stopped this at number 2 I would have done so!

Now I have to go deal with this idiot Burr. Always waving his gun around acting like a loud mouth. I think I am going to write a law or something to make the second amendment clearer. This buffoon thinks its all about his freedom to be a jackass and not simply a way for the states to protect themselves from a tyrannical federal government.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This really seems like a case of Res Ipsa Loquitur :  Your dead relative stole a bunch of historical documents from the state archive, and he was the on responsible for cataloging them.  This document is exactly the sort of thing that would likely have been in those archives  and the kinda stuff he stole.   SO, unless you can produce a bill of sale, or some other provenance to show it was legitimately acquired, it is "more likely true than not" that this too was a stolen document.  In civil court that's the standard of evidence (preponderance of the evidence) needed to prevail/
 
drxym
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The website to me: "Access Denied You don't have permission to access "http://www.fox43.com/article/news/nation-world/alexander-hamilton-letter-put-on-public-display/507-dbc0aa2f-414c-4383-a133-2f66868a5ea1?" on this server. Reference #18.d..."

I wonder what it is and shiatty US news websites incapable of conforming to cookie consent rules outside of the US.
 
