"We have never had an incident like this occur", and those beaches will be open, this is gonna be the best summer we ever had
34
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure this is Long Island?
'Cause I am hearing de Nile.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Puerto Ricans!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]


"yeah, that's the proper scale"
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no! I'm going to have to avoid Long Island biatche... er... beaches!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to stop wearing those speedos with pictures of fish on them
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was literally in the middle of a training exercise where he was playing the role of a victim and in the midst of that actually became a victim when this shark bite occurred.

Method actors are such prima donnas.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of them to throw in the leg bit from Florida at the end.  Wasn't scary enough without the loss of a limb a few states away.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paint-happy bastards; Buster Browns

What a line.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Nice of them to throw in the leg bit from Florida at the end.  Wasn't scary enough without the loss of a limb a few states away.


Errmmm.... You seen a map lately, buddy?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellows, let's be reasonable, huh? This is not the time or the place to perform some kind of a half-assed Fark commentary on a fish... And I'm not going to sit here and see this thread cut open and see that little Kintner boy shiat all over the posts!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bellone identified the injured lifeguard as Zack Gallo."
Here's the Long Island victim's father.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long Island? Hell, kudos to the shark - here's hoping the shark tells his friends about what a great time it had biting these soft, pink, nearly-defenseless, barely-able-to-swim critters! "They just scream and bleed! It's great! They taste good, too, but I didn't get a chance to eat a whole one - I GOTTA go back & spend my summers in Long Island waters!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What time? Because I feel like not going into the water at dawn and dusk makes me shark proof. Tell me I'm shark proof. Tell me!
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. Method actor.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Takes a couple of minutes to get to it, but as Ian Edward's says, there is no such thing as a shark attack (NSFW language):

Shark Attack - Ian Edwards Def Jam Comedy.
Youtube VugdC61gmj0
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So he was in the shark's home flailing around like he was drowning, which to a shark would probably imitate an injured animal which is exactly what sharks like to eat, and then he was bitten? That's just unpossible. This is right up there with the idiots at Yellowstone that like go up to pet the pretty cow and get gored - then seem surprised.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm actually just a dolphin, ma'am.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They take their training seriously
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the dude's view, it was a shark attack.

From the shark's view, it was a snack attack.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Same as every year Pinky.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: He was literally in the middle of a training exercise where he was playing the role of a victim and in the midst of that actually became a victim when this shark bite occurred.

Method actors are such prima donnas.


The ghost of Lee Strasberg nods approvingly.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 225x225]

Obscure?


You were beaten to it in the Boobies.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Candygram
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why you mad, tho?

images.thequint.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: So he was in the shark's home flailing around like he was drowning, which to a shark would probably imitate an injured animal which is exactly what sharks like to eat, and then he was bitten? That's just unpossible. This is right up there with the idiots at Yellowstone that like go up to pet the pretty cow and get gored - then seem surprised.


That was my take too.  He looked exactly like the sort of easy meal the shark would go for.
 
