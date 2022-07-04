 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Thirteen ways to make sure nobody hates you at the beach this summer   (nj.com) divider line
10
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And don't close public beaches just so you and your family can enjoy a peaceful, empty public beach.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stay away from New Jersey should be step 1.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whar Beach, whar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the people who need this list, especially since they probably won't read it anyway.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Article writer might want to stay home. That's a list of people doing things that people do.

It would be nice if people were considerate and respectful of others. But I've been told that's Socialism, so drive your truck down the beach and defend it with your arsenal while blasting "Born In the USA" at top volume.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wear Red Sox branded Speedos.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Wear Red Sox branded Speedos.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was a surprisingly not bad article. Sand Awareness is the name of my Gobi desert themed all saxophone band
/glad to see the completely necessary Christie angle has already been covered
 
Blink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My CSB:

When I was young, my grandma lived on a private beach in Florida.  My brothers and I were all competitive swimmers, so we'd often swim out a good half mile from shore -- it was the best place to find the sea urchins and sand dollars.  Fast forward 30 years -- I took my kids to Myrtle Beach.  They, as well, are competitive swimmers.

Not really thinking about it, we started to swim out towards the sand bar -- we got about 200 yards out and all of a sudden we hear the lifeguards going nuts.  We figured someone must've been in trouble and they were going in for a rescue.  Turns out, we were the culprits.

I admit, it never occurred to me that when you go to the beach, you're not supposed to swim out.  Felt kinda bad as the lifeguards were all in a tizzy.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you need that article to know that stuff your momma didn't raise you right.
 
