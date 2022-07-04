 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Daily Mail: Legalize weed and fentanyl's gonna kill your kids   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
52
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fentanyl will kill your kids no matter what you do.

/ Been to two funerals this year
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there's no data on what happens when an entire country legalizes cannabis.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Eve Simmons is the 'scromiting' goober
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sort of crisps do you order with your Beverly Hills boutique weed?  Jalapeño and Vinegar?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading The Daily Mail kills more brain cells than doing Whippits on the regular. See? I can make random correlations too.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly why I won't believe any studies from the UK on cannabis. The ooga-booga about marijuana is strong with the British idiots.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see CannaBevets gettin work, and in this economy!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Too bad there's no data on what happens when an entire country legalizes cannabis.


Greetings from Cannabistan, eh!
What ya want to know aboot legal electric lettuce?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Fentanyl will kill your kids no matter what you do.

/ Been to two funerals this year


No shiat. My sympathies. Opiates are killing 100,000 people a year in the US. Marijuana? Zero. Big Fat 0. F*ck you Daily Fail you people are worse than idiots, but Fark won't let me write the word.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMGZ..ONOZ..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while carrying my car keys..So my car keys must repel tigers..
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He od'd on fentanyl-obviously it was the pot.
Old people, like me, that used to smoke 2% THC back in the day are now getting ahold of weed that is 10 to 12% (or more) and getting stoned as BeJesus. They get a panic attack and run to the ER. They give them a drink and a bag of chips and tell them to ride it out, then laugh at them when the door closes. This is now called an overdose. It is not an overdose. It's how old people learn to take it easy and not try to take six gigantic hits in the first five minutes like we used to do back in the old days. These articles piss me off. Same bs they've been spewing for decades.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes, the marijuanas!

All evidence, at least in the states that have legalized it, are pointing to falling crime rates--we're not arresting folks for possession that often--as well as less folks hooked on opiates and other drugs, as folks often use marijuana and CBD for pain and other conditions like anxiety. Which hasn't stopped a lot of doctors pushing opiates and antidepressants on folks, but they've got pharma companies gnawing at them.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gottagopee: [Fark user image image 425x432]


mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size


/ oblig
 
August11
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah. A magnificent feeling of well-being and joy has always been a problem for humanity.

There is a timeline out there where Napoleon was introduced to a potent version of what we now call Moose and Lobstah around 1810. The horrors of Borodino never took place because Napoleon opened a pottery studio specializing in "rococo renegade" pieces. A few miles outside Marseilles.
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
why i always preferred flowers to edibles. hits faster and i can manage it better. the body high from edibles  can be pretty wild sometimes

i made some chocolate chip cookies many years ago for an allman brothers concert. i dont think everyone made it to the show (we were in a hotel next door)

:)
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: OMGZ..ONOZ..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while carrying my car keys..So my car keys must repel tigers..


You're high right now.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Oh noes, the marijuanas!

All evidence, at least in the states that have legalized it, are pointing to falling crime rates--we're not arresting folks for possession that often--as well as less folks hooked on opiates and other drugs, as folks often use marijuana and CBD for pain and other conditions like anxiety. Which hasn't stopped a lot of doctors pushing opiates and antidepressants on folks, but they've got pharma companies gnawing at them.


Came here for this, leaving happily.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: hubiestubert: Oh noes, the marijuanas!

All evidence, at least in the states that have legalized it, are pointing to falling crime rates--we're not arresting folks for possession that often--as well as less folks hooked on opiates and other drugs, as folks often use marijuana and CBD for pain and other conditions like anxiety. Which hasn't stopped a lot of doctors pushing opiates and antidepressants on folks, but they've got pharma companies gnawing at them.

Came here for this, leaving happily.


SURE, JUST LEAVE! THAT'S WHAT YOU DO BEST!

WHY DON'T YOU EVER TELL ME I'M PRETTY ANYMORE!

THAT DOES IT! I'M GOING HOME TO MOTHER!
 
Number 216
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like this study was conducted by Farks own Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You all make fun, but injecting just one bud of Marijuana can easily kill you.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Crap like this is why people don't really like/trust the media.

There are some legit sources that say that schizophrenics may be self-medicating with cannabis. Probably this crap is being funded by drug companies because they HATE anyone cutting into their territory.

For sure, it seems like schizophrenics are self-medicating with nicotine:

Nicotine use in schizophrenia: the self medication hypotheses Abstract The behavioural and cognitive effects of nicotine in schizophrenia have received much interest in recent years. The rate of smoking in patients with schizophrenia is estimated to be two- to four-fold the rate seen in the general population
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


nOt EvEn oNcE!!1!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I stopped reading early because I can't take anymore outrage in my day off.

But I will say this...

PUTTING FENTANYL IN VAGINA CREAM IS TERRIBLE! STOP DOING THAT!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image image 480x634]


That makes me want to snort weed even more and I'm not into blondes.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


so this is really an inside joke, right? this can't be intended to be taken seriously.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: This is exactly why I won't believe any studies from the UK on cannabis. The ooga-booga about marijuana is strong with the British idiots.


And not one peep about the dangers of booze.

Cannabis prohibitionists seem to always forget alcohol and its dangers to health and society.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: OMGZ..ONOZ..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while carrying my car keys..So my car keys must repel tigers..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while jerking off so...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He od'd on fentanyl-obviously it was the pot.
Old people, like me, that used to smoke 2% THC back in the day are now getting ahold of weed that is 10 to 12% (or more) and getting stoned as BeJesus. They get a panic attack and run to the ER. They give them a drink and a bag of chips and tell them to ride it out, then laugh at them when the door closes. This is now called an overdose. It is not an overdose. It's how old people learn to take it easy and not try to take six gigantic hits in the first five minutes like we used to do back in the old days. These articles piss me off. Same bs they've been spewing for decades.


It's worthy to note while it's unfortunate a person died, they died because they were took painkillers laced with fentanyl, not pot.


Author trying to imply pot caused him to get on painkillers.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mr. Shabooboo: OMGZ..ONOZ..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while carrying my car keys..So my car keys must repel tigers..

I've never been attacked by a tiger while jerking off so...


It's the cougars you have to watch out for.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mr. Shabooboo: OMGZ..ONOZ..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while carrying my car keys..So my car keys must repel tigers..

I've never been attacked by a tiger while jerking off so...


Cougars on the other hand...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Summoner101: chitownmike: Mr. Shabooboo: OMGZ..ONOZ..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while carrying my car keys..So my car keys must repel tigers..

I've never been attacked by a tiger while jerking off so...

It's the cougars you have to watch out for.


🖕
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Summoner101: chitownmike: Mr. Shabooboo: OMGZ..ONOZ..


I've never been attacked by a tiger while carrying my car keys..So my car keys must repel tigers..

I've never been attacked by a tiger while jerking off so...

It's the cougars you have to watch out for.

🖕


images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The boutiques may look shiny and clean to customers. That's because they hide the truth in the back. The bodies stacked like cordwood, each one with that fatal marijuana needle still jabbed into their veins. I knew a reefer addict once who shot up into his scrotum. It's not that he didn't still have more accessible veins available. It's because the foul drug had turned him into a drooling, deranged fiend who wanted it that way.

Like most dope addicts, he died young. The devil's lettuce made him think he could fly like a bird. He was last seen perched on a telephone wire with the back end of a syringe poking out of his open zip.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...did this reporter come from Britain, or from 1962?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is totally subjective, but I in my teens and later, I used to hang out in a pool hall where there was so much weed smoking, you would get high just being in the room for a couple of hours. The cops just ignored it, as there was never any trouble, But I have to say, the main smokers always seemed to be relaxed, happy (unless they were losing), and stable.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 820x315]

so this is really an inside joke, right? this can't be intended to be taken seriously.


Lords Above and Below know that the deadly bloom of cannabis doesn't sully England's pleasant pastures.
Bring me my bow of burning gold. Bring me my arrows of desire. Bring me my spear. O clouds unfold!
Bring me my chariot of fire. I will not cease from mental fight, nor shall my sword sleep in my hand 'till we have built Jerusalem in England's green and pleasant land.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He od'd on fentanyl-obviously it was the pot.
Old people, like me, that used to smoke 2% THC back in the day are now getting ahold of weed that is 10 to 12% (or more) and getting stoned as BeJesus. They get a panic attack and run to the ER. They give them a drink and a bag of chips and tell them to ride it out, then laugh at them when the door closes. This is now called an overdose. It is not an overdose. It's how old people learn to take it easy and not try to take six gigantic hits in the first five minutes like we used to do back in the old days. These articles piss me off. Same bs they've been spewing for decades.


That is overdosing. You can eat too much. Last time I tried to point this out Fark potheads got all butthurt.
 
philodough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But a couple liters of alcohol is totally fine, right.

I didn't try weed until it was legalized in our state. And the only thing I have say about it is it's f**king preposterous that stuff was ever illegal to begin with.

JFC
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I heard that fentanyl is so dangerous if you say the word "fentanyl" three times in front of a mirror at midnight, Tom Petty and Prince will manifest in the room and beat you to death with their guitars. It's so dangerous that just looking at it can get you high. I even heard of a cop that took photos of fentanyl for evidence and then later touched the photo and now he's in a coma. It's truly the most dangerous drug out there.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

philodough: But a couple liters of alcohol is totally fine, right.

I didn't try weed until it was legalized in our state. And the only thing I have say about it is it's f**king preposterous that stuff was ever illegal to begin with.

JFC


What's worse, Hollywood's portrayal of weed or computers?
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Hey Nurse!: He od'd on fentanyl-obviously it was the pot.
Old people, like me, that used to smoke 2% THC back in the day are now getting ahold of weed that is 10 to 12% (or more) and getting stoned as BeJesus. They get a panic attack and run to the ER. They give them a drink and a bag of chips and tell them to ride it out, then laugh at them when the door closes. This is now called an overdose. It is not an overdose. It's how old people learn to take it easy and not try to take six gigantic hits in the first five minutes like we used to do back in the old days. These articles piss me off. Same bs they've been spewing for decades.

That is overdosing. You can eat too much. Last time I tried to point this out Fark potheads got all butthurt.


At the same time, cannabis prohibitionists always imply that alcohol is 100% safe since they want to ban cannabis and not alcohol.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Fentanyl will kill your kids no matter what you do.


Have you seen kids today? Hard to see the downside here.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: FormlessOne: hubiestubert: Oh noes, the marijuanas!

All evidence, at least in the states that have legalized it, are pointing to falling crime rates--we're not arresting folks for possession that often--as well as less folks hooked on opiates and other drugs, as folks often use marijuana and CBD for pain and other conditions like anxiety. Which hasn't stopped a lot of doctors pushing opiates and antidepressants on folks, but they've got pharma companies gnawing at them.

Came here for this, leaving happily.

SURE, JUST LEAVE! THAT'S WHAT YOU DO BEST!

WHY DON'T YOU EVER TELL ME I'M PRETTY ANYMORE!

THAT DOES IT! I'M GOING HOME TO MOTHER!


You need to, like, mellow out, man....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gottagopee: [Fark user image 425x432]


I really miss Ken M. He's the hero we deserve now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x359]

nOt EvEn oNcE!!1!


Before the TBI
After


Dude, I know you were treated like an ATM by your parents, but really, the best revenge is not looking like that
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Weed is less likely to kill my kids than the paramilitary police tasked with keeping weed away from them.

The problem with Fentanyl isn't so much the drug really. It's labeling. And we will never fix that without legalizing it and all the things people mix it with. Lots of evidence suggests this would be much better for society, but we get past the 'just say no' mindset.

So people will continue to use drugs without knowing what they are.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article but I'm with the Daily Mail. All of these druggies and dopers are taking over the planet with their rape-ready marihuana habit and their need to blast their music at eight o'clock at night, about an hour after I've already watched my Dancing with the Stars rerun and retired to my Tom Clancy novel.

Someone needs to lace this Green Devil's hair with some reality powder and maybe something that turns these kids into... I don't know... human beans instead of homeless idiots on the sidewalks all wrapped up in their sleeping bags looking like a burrito with all meat.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.