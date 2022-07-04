 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 131 of WW3: Russia takes control of Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk region that was still under Ukrainian control. Russia claims Ukraine targeted Belgorod and Kursk with cluster munitions. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, Ukrainian language, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian military, Belarus, Russian forces  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/IAPonomarenko/status/1543874294303834112?t=WxLIVn7L25djILVvk_fKdg&s=19

Gonna be a while before we see movement, I think.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning I'm watching the Tankies express their outrage at Ukraine allegedly attacking Russian cities while cheerfully justifying Russia attacking Ukrainian cities. The insides of their heads must be fascinating.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: This morning I'm watching the Tankies express their outrage at Ukraine allegedly attacking Russian cities while cheerfully justifying Russia attacking Ukrainian cities. The insides of their heads must be fascinating.


I have been assured that Putin is the real victim here.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Russians are complaining fiercely that the Ukrainians keep hitting back?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, the Russians are complaining fiercely that the Ukrainians keep hitting back?


They spent a LOT on those nukes. It's not fair that people keep refusing to let them do whatever they want whenever they want.

Some days it just seems like it's hardly worth the effort to devolve into a Christofacist dictatorship.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The insides of their heads must be fascinating.


If by 'fascinating', you mean 'can't look away it's so horrible', maybe
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To whom it may concern,
I'd like some good news today.
Yours sincerely,
ReluctantLondon
Ps. Please..?
Pps. Also for Ukraine to achieve a swift victory.
Ppps. Also for putin to be skullf#cked by a bullet.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Dave The Slushy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: To whom it may concern,
I'd like some good news today.
Yours sincerely,
ReluctantLondon
Ps. Please..?
Pps. Also for Ukraine to achieve a swift victory.
Ppps. Also for putin to be skullf#cked by a bullet.


Looks like Ukraine is gearing up for an offensive in the south to retake Kherson.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: To whom it may concern,
I'd like some good news today.
Yours sincerely,
ReluctantLondon
Ps. Please..?
Pps. Also for Ukraine to achieve a swift victory.
Ppps. Also for putin to be skullf#cked by a bullet.


No, no.  You don't start at the head.
Feet.
Calves.
Kneecaps.
Thighs
Testicles.
Pelvis..
...  Keep moving upwards until you hit the skull.

Let him enjoy his just rewards for a while before the end.

Use an anatomy book so you avoid the major arteries and organs on the way up.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dave The Slushy: ReluctantLondon: To whom it may concern,
I'd like some good news today.
Yours sincerely,
ReluctantLondon
Ps. Please..?
Pps. Also for Ukraine to achieve a swift victory.
Ppps. Also for putin to be skullf#cked by a bullet.

Looks like Ukraine is gearing up for an offensive in the south to retake Kherson.


Yup.  So the RA has a choice.  Continue its push in north east with the bulk of its army, or divert units to the south to reinforce those units that they stripped bare.

If they continue the assault in the north, they lose the southern ports (aka one of the main real reasons for this entire clusterfark).  If they split their troops, they risk losing on both fronts.

Personally I'm hoping they split the troops.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For Russia, claiming someone else did something is just a....red herring...

Because the reality is, they did it themselves..Either knowingly or through incompetency.

It looks like Russia has finally lost so much armor and mechanized weaponry that they have pretty much
pulled everything and told Ivan to hoof it.. Now it's a matter of getting that pesky artillery..
If the US sends some quality anti-air weaponry to keep those bombers even further back, things
will really tilt toward Ukraine. How many more cruise missiles are they going to want to waste on
apartment buildings? Especially at the potential cost of aircraft..My guess would be none..

My only solution to the artillery situation is helicopter gunships..But I don't know if they have them
or how many of those Mi-8's they still have flying..And drones are becoming harder to use with the
Russians doing better at jamming..
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lithuania's crowdfunded Bayraktar TB2 'Vanagas' on its way to Lithuania, from where it will go to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/3Hy47PJLL3
- Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) July 4, 2022
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.


I dont blame you. Ive seen a dumb kid with a big mouth  get attacked by an angry lynch mod
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
🇺🇦Security Service neutralized a network of Russian agents in Mykolaiv Oblast

They scouted positions & movements of 🇺🇦Army units & locations of strategic infrastructure facilities. In order to conceal their activity, agents recruited relatives -SBU https://t.co/gA11MM0eOI pic.twitter.com/RgXlMAupJ3
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022
 
