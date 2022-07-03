 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   31 dead in Indiana funeral home. Cause of non-death being investigated   (usatoday.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Louisville, Kentucky, Maj. Isaac Parker, Embalming, Lankford Funeral Home, Clark County Coroner's Office, funeral home, Ohio River, Parker's release  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we need to search the cemetery!
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat, Jeffersonville!

The place that makes Indiana talks about Gary, just to distract from the fact that Jeffersonville exists.
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not as bad as that case in Missouri. That guy had junk cars full of bodies and iirc some out and exposed to the elements. Supposedly many were stacks and they had melted together.

Also iirc all that happened to him was a fine and not a huge fine either.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well...better than finding them mostly dead.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Police investigate after 31 bodies, some in 'advanced stages of decomposition,' found

Sure it wasn't just a Cracker Barrel?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fanfest.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.