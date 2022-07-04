 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian scientist arrested for treason, falls down elevator shaft onto polonium bullets   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dmitry Kolker, a 54-year-old diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, was taken from his hospital bed in Novosibirsk on Thursday by Federal Security Service officers, who put him on a four-hour flight to Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

From John Hopkins:
Stage IV pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 1 percent. The average patient diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer will live for about 1 year after diagnosis.

They must have been in a rush to get rid of him.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 They better stop that..Texas is getting jealous...
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"These charges are absolutely ridiculous and extremely cruel and unusual to be levied on such a sick man," Kolker's son told Reuters. "They knew that he was on his deathbed and they chose to arrest him."

Lol maybe someone should notify them that Russia has a really shiatty track record of being "Fair" and "Transparent" and "Not treating its citizens as meat packages with state chosen expiration dates"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TotallyRealNotFake:

Russians treat all their citizens like American cops treat minorities.
 
Alphax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You know who else didn't like scientists?

th.bing.comView Full Size


Well, also see any Trump rally.
 
