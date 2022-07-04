 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "At Agapé, we lovingly, patiently, and biblically teach your child the importance of submission to authority and the joys of being an obedient law-abiding citizen." Since this is Fark you know where this is headed   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, Agap Boarding School, former students, Colton Schrag, last year, members of the Agap Boarding School staff, James Griffey, Robert Bucklin, Agap staff  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 6:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"A Gape" am I right?  Alright I feel a little sleazy after making that joke, but I just couldn't delete it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fernandes tried to call Corey every other week but staff wouldn't allow her to speak to him. About 4.5 months later, she and other parents visited the campus, where Fernandes alleges staff warned them: "Your children are the most manipulative group of children we've ever seen. They're gonna come in here today and they're going to tell you nothing but lies. Don't believe them, because you'll be failing your child if you take them out of the program."

Hours later, when they brought out Corey, she didn't recognize her son until he grabbed her shoulder and said, "Mom!" She cried when they reunited. "I did not recognize him whatsoever," Fernandes said, adding that he had bags under his eyes and had lost weight, his clothes were filthy, and he was wearing size 12 or 13 rain boots that didn't belong to him. Staff, she claims, gave his expensive Stephen Curry basketball shoes to another student.

That's horrifying. Of course she immediately took her son out of that horrific place and brought him home. Right?

Fernandes said the school repeatedly denied her and other parents a tour of the facility. "The boys finally told us, 'They won't take you because they're disgusting. There's no stalls in the bathroom. There's disgusting things all over the beds and the floor.'"

Of course she did. No one could possibly allow their child to return to that.

Three months later, after the school continued to deny her contact with her son, Fernandes pulled Corey from the school.

What. The. Fark.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the school has BDSM themes in the promo literature, can you really be all that surprised when they actually deliver on their promise?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome to Christian America... where they give the Taliban in Afghanistan a run for their money in the treatment of others.
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Such accusations led to the arrest of the school's ex-doctor, David Smock, who faces child molestation charges"

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


Yup.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Fernandes tried to call Corey every other week but staff wouldn't allow her to speak to him. About 4.5 months later, she and other parents visited the campus, where Fernandes alleges staff warned them: "Your children are the most manipulative group of children we've ever seen. They're gonna come in here today and they're going to tell you nothing but lies. Don't believe them, because you'll be failing your child if you take them out of the program."

Hours later, when they brought out Corey, she didn't recognize her son until he grabbed her shoulder and said, "Mom!" She cried when they reunited. "I did not recognize him whatsoever," Fernandes said, adding that he had bags under his eyes and had lost weight, his clothes were filthy, and he was wearing size 12 or 13 rain boots that didn't belong to him. Staff, she claims, gave his expensive Stephen Curry basketball shoes to another student.

That's horrifying. Of course she immediately took her son out of that horrific place and brought him home. Right?

Fernandes said the school repeatedly denied her and other parents a tour of the facility. "The boys finally told us, 'They won't take you because they're disgusting. There's no stalls in the bathroom. There's disgusting things all over the beds and the floor.'"

Of course she did. No one could possibly allow their child to return to that.

Three months later, after the school continued to deny her contact with her son, Fernandes pulled Corey from the school.

What. The. Fark.


Religion is both mental illness and a major cause of child abuse.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Sometimes we make mistakes, but our hearts are in the right place."

Sure thing, bud. Is this I'm sorry you don't like my words or it was just a joke?

I saw bits and pieces of Jesus Camp. I couldn't watch more than a few minutes each time because it was child abuse. It's very painful to view.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

saturn badger: "Sometimes we make mistakes, but our hearts are in the right place."

Sure thing, bud. Is this I'm sorry you don't like my words or it was just a joke?

I saw bits and pieces of Jesus Camp. I couldn't watch more than a few minutes each time because it was child abuse. It's very painful to view.


You still did better than me. Merely seeing the image on the promo poster for that documentary made me snarl, and let me know that watching it would only make me scream and throw things in impotent rage.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Actual groomers are revealed.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Actual groomers are revealed.


Hey, if you know a better way to get "filled with the LORD", then I'd like to hear it, pal.

//BRB, gotta go vomit
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Fernandes tried to call Corey every other week but staff wouldn't allow her to speak to him. About 4.5 months later, she and other parents visited the campus, where Fernandes alleges staff warned them: "Your children are the most manipulative group of children we've ever seen. They're gonna come in here today and they're going to tell you nothing but lies. Don't believe them, because you'll be failing your child if you take them out of the program."

Hours later, when they brought out Corey, she didn't recognize her son until he grabbed her shoulder and said, "Mom!" She cried when they reunited. "I did not recognize him whatsoever," Fernandes said, adding that he had bags under his eyes and had lost weight, his clothes were filthy, and he was wearing size 12 or 13 rain boots that didn't belong to him. Staff, she claims, gave his expensive Stephen Curry basketball shoes to another student.

That's horrifying. Of course she immediately took her son out of that horrific place and brought him home. Right?

Fernandes said the school repeatedly denied her and other parents a tour of the facility. "The boys finally told us, 'They won't take you because they're disgusting. There's no stalls in the bathroom. There's disgusting things all over the beds and the floor.'"

Of course she did. No one could possibly allow their child to return to that.

Three months later, after the school continued to deny her contact with her son, Fernandes pulled Corey from the school.

What. The. Fark.


Jesus H. CHRIST.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Ragin' Asian: Actual groomers are revealed.

Hey, if you know a better way to get "filled with the LORD", then I'd like to hear it, pal.

//BRB, gotta go vomit


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: aagrajag: Ragin' Asian: Actual groomers are revealed.

Hey, if you know a better way to get "filled with the LORD", then I'd like to hear it, pal.

//BRB, gotta go vomit

[Fark user image image 425x450]


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
thamike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dr. Smock? Really?
 
bthom37
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Actual groomers are revealed.


In what will be completely unsurprising news to anyone with more than two brain cells, this story has been largely ignored in Republican Missouri after the initial news broke.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thamike: Dr. Smock? Really?


I know, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Actual groomers are revealed.


The GOP always projects. They think all teachers abuse and brainwash their kids because, as demonstrated in TFA, they know that's what they would do.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Agape? As in "your anus is going to end up getting stretched agape to goatse-like proportions if you go here"?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.