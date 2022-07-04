 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lost Coast Outpost)   Cop math   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
9
    More: Fake, Cannabis, New Jersey, Chief of police, Facebook, recent post, statement today, department's Facebook page, obvious overinflated value  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 8:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In a sense, every criminal trial is also a test.  So is a war or execution.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do the cops have jurisdiction on tribal land?
 
synithium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like he might have smoked a whole bunch of it before coming up with this idiotic attempt at....lying?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ramos said that he intentionally used an inflated dollar amount for the approximately 4,500 plants to "test" the public's reaction.
"The reason I did that was to test what the people saw as being most important," Ramos said.

Schrödinger's douchbag cop, eh?
 
tvynr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So... the police chief's backtrack is to say he lied because he thought it would be funny to see how people reacted to him lying?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
His bullshiat retraction was, in one way close to the truth.  He was testing the public's reaction to his shiatting on the tribal people, his attempt to paint them as large scale criminals destroying the valley.

I'm not a lawyer talking guy, but I'd base my defense for the grow op on this.  Your honor, we only grew the weed to test how absolutely racist the new sheriff was.  His garbage lies about us proves that our test was successful.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Public:  "You're a lying dumbass"

Police: "LOL I TROL U"
 
Oysterman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Lying for transparency" is pretty on brand for the cops. Someone should explain the first rule of holes to this guy.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.