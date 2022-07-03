 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Rainbow Family members already collecting a wide spectrum of law enforcement actions   (kdvr.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Law, Police, Assault, controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light, Abuse, Rainbow Family, Law enforcement officials, Rainbow Gathering  
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well based on other court rulings a 1st amendment  challenge seems appropriate.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
altered consciousness enthusiasts i knew and loved 30 years ago talked about rainbow gatherings. how the hell people organized a herd of cats like that before cell phones and interwebs i don't know. what did we have back then? cans and string? a flyer on a telephone pole? some of my Zig Zaggier friends only half-jokingly believed it was a psychic connection. it's not surprising to read about them portrayed the same way DeadHeads were back when.
dude, bummer
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I've been to a couple of Rainbow gatherings, and there really wasn't much need for law enforcement that I saw. The exception being someone taking advantage of an overly trusting, somewhat naive group of hippies.
All in all they struck me as a good bunch of people. I don't know what they advocate other than be decent to others, and the debates over what was and wasn't acceptable at a gathering could get pretty amusing.
Basically they struck me as peace loving anarchists who were (mostly) willing to clean up after themselves.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uhh, hippies are destructive as fark. I would imagine they're polluting the water, shiatting and pissing all over the woods, cutting down living trees for firewood, and causing destruction in sensitive eco systems. Put 10K in one place, and they lay waste to it. Forest Service and BLM land aren't capable of dealing with 10K people in the same place,at the same time. There is no group campground for that many people. Rainbow gatherings are destructive.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...officials with USDA..."

Is it a gathering of cows?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've heard shrooms give a collective hallucination.

Never heard how widespread it is though.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small groups of people going out into the woods and tripping = good.

6000 people going out into the woods and tripping = an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Due to the smell.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It's rarely realized but the USDA is HUD for rural areas, not just farms.
 
ferrarious
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey everyone, it's the G-man from Half-Life!
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They came through my area and left such waste etc it shut down a part of the national forest here for over a month while their mess was cleaned up. It was so bad that they inacted new rules about the usage of campgrounds within the national forest here.
 
payattention
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "These large unsanctioned gatherings risk tremendous impacts to our lands, wildlife and communities, and it is my hope attendees of the Rainbow Family Gathering respect our great outdoors and take it upon themselves to proactively minimize resource degradation."

Translation: 'They don't do this in a way that makes us lots of money, so we are against it'. As for all the complaining about environmental damages, talk to me after a championship game where the 'winners' destroy entire city centers in the name of 'victory', Of course, there are those who are just not going to be anything but selfish in this world, and there is no way to exclude them from any event, but to say one is bad and the other is a fun time is just idiocy.
 
Katwang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was warned about the Rainbow people and their strange ways from the same grandma who warned me about hippies in 1970. Turns out neither group ever bothered me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Huh. I would've guessed that fell under the Interior Department. Thanks for the brain smartening.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Came here to say this as an Appalachian Trail Maintainer.
Lets not forget hippies are also thieves. 
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Lets not forget hippies are also thieves.


I thought it was Mexicans.  Did I miss the memo?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

No that's just the Roma/Gypsys.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

🙄
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You would would be amazed at how many affordable housing projects run a tax credit tenant income certification to show they are housing a certain percentage of households at or below a threshold percentage of the abitrailily decided income limits, then also run a HUD form 50059, to certify they are also eligible for Housing and Urban Development assistance, while also having the tenant sign an additional USDA form 3560-8, to allow them to report to rural housing.

I cannot imagine the rats and raccoons in the dumpster.

But somehow they are both rural and urban.

Also, I've been to rainbow gatherings and they seem to be in between the manson family and deadheads.

Their arrivals are always well known in advance and the state and local authorities can react either way.
They can allow people to let their freak flags fly, which they generally do, being unable to sniff out any revenue, and knowing the financial burden of having to house them all if they wanted to arrest them would be a poor ROI.
Or, they can decide to react in a totalitarian manner, and continue the tradition of harassing fringe society members because they can.

Mainstrean society members are free to rape kids, traffic drugs, gamble, and ruin as many lives as possible by enforcing the notion that the only mainstream life is a burden of crippling debt and subservience to authority.

And as that authority morphs into a christofascist one, these hippies may just be the last free persons on this land.

If they were indigenous, they would be locked up on a reservation, with little hope, little water, and few resources.

If they were primarily brown or black skinned, they would be summarily executed because cops do that.
All.
The.
Time.

Since they are mostly Caucasian, and their assets are difficult to trace, the only way to crush them into submission is to fark with their transportation.

Ever been pulled over for a "broken taillight"?

Faaaakkk. I'm white as a marshmallow, and been pulled over for taking a corner "too slow"

It would have been too fast if I hadn't.
He was fishing for a DUI.

Pulled over a store manager with 2 night deposit bags, and a S&W 9mm on the seat.
And two large cups of coffee.

Because he figured any one driving at midnight MUST be intoxicated.

In the land of liberty.

fark the popo.

You never hear about the rainbow tribe unless the cops put the thumb down.

To fill the void between those stories, we have your regularly scheduled news about the violent overthrow of our government, grifting, cheating, stealing, stock market shenanigans, oil company piracy, student loan servitude, coaches, youth pastors, and priests farking kids in the ass, and women's rights, and minority rights being stuffed in a GOP spank sock and lit on fire.


fark the popo.
fark the GOP.

And you hippies?

Take a bath.
Peeewww.
 
