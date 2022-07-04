 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The only way to stop a good guy with a leaf blower is bad guy with a gun   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
7
    More: Sick, Violence, Firearm, Gun, Anger, Domestic violence, The Driver, English-language films, Jason Ford  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 12:53 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have fun masturbating about your car and guns while you spend the rest of your life in prison.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
wait... good guy with a leaf blower? [not_sure_if_serious.jpg]
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
santacruzsentinel.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure it was just a temporary thing. He was a good, law-abiding gun owner who just got carried away. Not the gun's fault. The landscaper should have thought of that before he took up such a hazardous profession.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well I sure am glad SCOTUS further eroded our gun control laws.  Just in time!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chewd: [santacruzsentinel.com image 438x350]


If he knew the guy had a gun he probably would have been more polite and not blown grass into his car in the first place.

I wonder if grass clippings on your hood count as a "stand your ground" defence ?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shaggy_C: chewd: [santacruzsentinel.com image 438x350]

If he knew the guy had a gun he probably would have been more polite and not blown grass into his car in the first place.

I wonder if grass clippings on your hood count as a "stand your ground" defence ?


Your trolling was never good, but it has deteriorated as time goes on.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.