(KWTX Waco)   Death row inmate in Texas asks for his execution to be delayed so he can donate his kidney. "There's no doubt that his desire to be a kidney donor is motivated by a last-minute attempt to delay his death. He wants to make his soul right with his God"   (kwtx.com) divider line
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lasted less than 30 seconds
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wanted to like his stand up, liked it in the past but I've grown up and he...uh...not only didn't but regressed.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They also asked that his execution not proceed if his spiritual adviser isn't allowed to both hold his hand and place another hand on his heart during his execution. A two-day federal trial on this request was set to begin Tuesday in Houston.

And for his last meal, he wants a large bowl of M&Ms with no brown ones.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess he wants the time to fill out his donor card...
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ohh....this was the way wrong thread and I'm just now realizing it....backs away slowly
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

meatwhistle: Ohh....this was the way wrong thread and I'm just now realizing it....backs away slowly


It's kind of fitting.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

meatwhistle: Ohh....this was the way wrong thread and I'm just now realizing it....backs away slowly


I was wondering about prison standup and getting ideas.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not like he's going to need the other one, so..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: meatwhistle: Ohh....this was the way wrong thread and I'm just now realizing it....backs away slowly

I was wondering about prison standup and getting ideas.


"So what's the deal with swabbing my arm with alcohol before you inject me? Hey Doc, I don't want to die from pancuronium bromide, potassium chloride, midazolam and a nasty infection!"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: "There's no doubt that his desire to be a kidney donor is motivated by a last-minute attempt to delay his death. He wants to make his soul right with his God"

Article: "There has been no doubt in my mind that Ramiro's desire to be an altruistic kidney donor is not motivated by a last-minute attempt to stop or delay his execution. I will go to my grave believing in my heart that this is something that Ramiro wants to do to help make his soul right with his God,"
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: It's not like he's going to need the other one, so..

[Fark user image 419x261]


Dammit!
/Shakes tiny fist.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.


Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Okay, execution by vivisection is a bit extreme, but if the best organs come from a living donor, we could apply a general anesthesia and empty out the whole cart. Although I think you might need to double check the screening, the types who wind up on the row generally didn't live clean lives. Might harbor diseases like HIV or rabies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?


Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's Texas. They'll apply the Theseus Rule to whoever receives the donated kidney and execute them.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So in a sane world, he would be able to just go to sleep, donate all of his organs and then at the end of the surgery just not wake up.

As is, we have folks that can't get an erection unless they make someone suffer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.


On side note , what would be left, and could this actually be done?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They also asked that his execution not proceed if his spiritual adviser isn't allowed to both hold his hand and place another hand on his heart during his execution. A two-day federal trial on this request was set to begin Tuesday in Houston.

And for his last meal, he wants a large bowl of M&Ms with no brown ones.


They'll allow his spiritual advisor to hold his hand then sentence him to death by electric chair...
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Okay, execution by vivisection is a bit extreme, but if the best organs come from a living donor, we could apply a general anesthesia and empty out the whole cart. Although I think you might need to double check the screening, the types who wind up on the row generally didn't live clean lives. Might harbor diseases like HIV or rabies.


I'm pretty sure if they had rabies they'd have died LONG ago on Death Row.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who cares if his execution is delayed? If he can donate his kidney to save someone else's life then let him do it.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is peak Texas.

Someone wants to donate a kidney to save a life, and Texas wants to deny them the right to do so because then they have to delay his scheduled poisoning.

Again, they would rather have someone who needs a kidney to survive DIE, than to keep a prisoner alive for a few months. They'll be sure to talk about how "pro-life" they are the entire time, of course.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trerro: This is peak Texas.

Someone wants to donate a kidney to save a life, and Texas wants to deny them the right to do so because then they have to delay his scheduled poisoning.

Again, they would rather have someone who needs a kidney to survive DIE, than to keep a prisoner alive for a few months. They'll be sure to talk about how "pro-life" they are the entire time, of course.


Hell. Peak Texas is an inmates kills this dude and ruins his kidneys in the attack.  So the state changes that dude with two murders
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"his god"
So, I guess Zoosman's God ain't interested in Latinos?

/Maybe it's Zeus, man.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.


If he's cool with it. By the manner of his death, and so on. It's not like it would be torture. He'd basically be in a medically induced coma. Probably better than just getting poisoned to death.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: Who cares if his execution is delayed? If he can donate his kidney to save someone else's life then let him do it.


Look they don't want Abbott looking bad holding up something important like this.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.

On side note , what would be left, and could this actually be done?


I dunno, bones maybe? Seems like they can reuse all kinds of stuff.

Except, what if the transplant recipients all become murderers too. We didn't think this through.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

If there is no coercion, I say go for it.

/ Kidney donor
// Had to undergo questioning about possible motives, compensation, intimidation, etc.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: lasted less than 30 seconds


So does your dad and that's how I banged your mom.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.
If there is no coercion, I say go for it.

/ Kidney donor
// Had to undergo questioning about possible motives, compensation, intimidation, etc.


You can't do it for money? You can rent your uterus, but not sell a kidney?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

King Something: It's Texas. They'll apply the Theseus Rule to whoever receives the donated kidney and execute them.


It's late, but isn't every part of your body being continually replaced with the exception of your teeth enamel?

I haven't seen any philosophies that state that the soul lives in the teeth, so it seems like that is a shiatty logic problem.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Getting a lot of Rimworld vibes from this thread.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: jaytkay: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.
If there is no coercion, I say go for it.

/ Kidney donor
// Had to undergo questioning about possible motives, compensation, intimidation, etc.

You can't do it for money? You can rent your uterus, but not sell a kidney?


I would not be opposed to that.

/ Except I don't have a spare kidney anymore
// And heart donation is right out
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.

On side note , what would be left, and could this actually be done?

I dunno, bones maybe? Seems like they can reuse all kinds of stuff.

Except, what if the transplant recipients all become murderers too. We didn't think this through.


Hum? All at the same time? Or over the decades? It be interesting to track.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.

On side note , what would be left, and could this actually be done?

I dunno, bones maybe? Seems like they can reuse all kinds of stuff.

Except, what if the transplant recipients all become murderers too. We didn't think this through.


I have a deformed doll that could use his soul, just sayin.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Rimworld vibes


Is the name of my anal-centric sex toy superstore.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.

On side note , what would be left, and could this actually be done?

I dunno, bones maybe? Seems like they can reuse all kinds of stuff.

Except, what if the transplant recipients all become murderers too. We didn't think this through.

Hum? All at the same time? Or over the decades? It be interesting to track.


It seems like maybe there's a bad screenplay in here.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.

On side note , what would be left, and could this actually be done?

I dunno, bones maybe? Seems like they can reuse all kinds of stuff.

Except, what if the transplant recipients all become murderers too. We didn't think this through.

I have a deformed doll that could use his soul, just sayin.


See, this guy gets it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.


Why not? We're going to kill them anyway, and we need that stuff.

Two kidneys, a liver, two lungs, a heart, a few meters of skin, corneas, bone marrow, six liters of blood...why do we let all that go to waste?

We've already established that bodily autonomy isn't for peons and lesser beings, why should criminals get to die with their organs intact? Execution by vivisection seems reasonable.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: 433: Harvesting organs from death row inmates is not a good look.

Yeah, but he wants to give the organ away. Why not just save some money and give him too much anesthesia after you take his kidney out?

Or why not take all, ALL, his organs, tissue, and even blood? Save lots of lives and no need to kill what is left.

On side note , what would be left, and could this actually be done?

I dunno, bones maybe? Seems like they can reuse all kinds of stuff.

Except, what if the transplant recipients all become murderers too. We didn't think this through.

Hum? All at the same time? Or over the decades? It be interesting to track.

It seems like maybe there's a bad screenplay in here.


I take it you've seen Body Parts.
 
