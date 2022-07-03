 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Airline: Sorry we lost your dog. Please accept this canned apology and gift card. We know you have a lot of options for terrible travel experiences and we thank you for choosing us   (cp24.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was a canned apology and not a canned dog.

/Just be glad she wasn't flying a Vietnamese or Korean airline
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Airline didn't lose the crate, the airport ground crew did
2) Apology didn't sound "canned" to me
3) Lady rebukes apology saying they need to change their policy to ensure it doesn't happen again.  Which is exactly what they stated they would do in their apology letter to her that she rebuked
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I transported my mom's cats once.

I was told that for each leg of the flight, that I would be given a tab from sticker on each of the crates to confirm that the crates had been loaded.

I don't remember if it was Germany to Atlanta or Atlanta to BWI, but on one of the legs, I told the stewardess that was waiting for the confirmation, and she just ignored me for 10+ minutes.  So I unfastened my seat belt as I knew that would make sure they stopped to talk to me when they did the sweep before takeoff.

She took that as my being aggressive, and told me she'd have me removed from the plane.

For fark's sake.  I don't remember if that was the Delta or the United incident, as those both are on my shiatlist.

/then had the cat's food that we were told to tape to the outside of the crates confiscated by customs because I didn't have proof it had been bought on a military base
//and if you get a nice folding hand truck that will fit in overhead storage, make sure you bring straps
///especially if you have cats who like throwing themselves against the walls in protest so they knock the crate over as you're wheeling it through the airport
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: I transported my mom's cats once.

I was told that for each leg of the flight, that I would be given a tab from sticker on each of the crates to confirm that the crates had been loaded.

I don't remember if it was Germany to Atlanta or Atlanta to BWI, but on one of the legs, I told the stewardess that was waiting for the confirmation, and she just ignored me for 10+ minutes.  So I unfastened my seat belt as I knew that would make sure they stopped to talk to me when they did the sweep before takeoff.

She took that as my being aggressive, and told me she'd have me removed from the plane.

For fark's sake.  I don't remember if that was the Delta or the United incident, as those both are on my shiatlist.

/then had the cat's food that we were told to tape to the outside of the crates confiscated by customs because I didn't have proof it had been bought on a military base
//and if you get a nice folding hand truck that will fit in overhead storage, make sure you bring straps
///especially if you have cats who like throwing themselves against the walls in protest so they knock the crate over as you're wheeling it through the airport


I will never have my pets in cargo on an airliner. If I need to take them somewhere and can't have them in the cabin, I'll drive.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zero chance any animal flies that isn't in my lap, under the seat in front of me, or in the seat next to me. I don't know what i'd do if something happened to a pet of mine, but I can tell you, whoever they got to play me in the Hollywood adaptation would be Hollywood's next Charles Bronson.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry biatch, but shoving a dog into a crate, which is then stuck into the cold, dark cargo hold of a loud jet is FAAAAR more traumatizing. Hell, the dog probably thought it was a vacation, compared to the hell you just put him through.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is your Dachshund back...he may have unfortunately undergone some modifications for which we are not legally responsible for
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: At least it was a canned apology and not a canned dog.

/Just be glad she wasn't flying a Vietnamese or Korean airline


Oh, sweet racism, bro! Very original, too!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really though, I can't believe anyone at all is traveling right now. "But I have to see Aunt Janice in Reno for the 4th!". No one is obligated to go f'in anywhere and this is the apex of the worst times to do so.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithiwithi:

I was told that for each leg of the flight, that I would be given a tab from sticker on each of the crates to confirm that the crates had been loaded.

I don't remember if it was Germany to Atlanta or Atlanta to BWI, but on one of the legs, I told the stewardess that was waiting for the confirmation, and she just ignored me for 10+ minutes.  So I unfastened my seat belt as I knew that would make sure they stopped to talk to me when they did the sweep before takeoff.

She took that as my being aggressive, and told me she'd have me removed from the plane.

For fark's sake.  I don't remember if that was the Delta or the United incident, as those both are on my shiatlist.

/then had the cat's food that we were told to tape to the outside of the crates confiscated by customs because I didn't have proof it had been bought on a military base
//and if you get a nice folding hand truck that will fit in overhead storage, make sure you bring straps
///especially if you have cats who like throwing themselves against the walls in protest so they knock the crate over as you're wheeling it through the airport

I will never have my pets in cargo on an airliner. If I need to take them somewhere and can't have them in the cabin, I'll drive.


I have a friend whose GF works for one of the airlines. Last year, they moved to Seoul and gave up free first class tickets because they wouldn't put their dog in cargo.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I had to fly an animal because driving wasn't an option (overseas) I'd buy the seat next to me. If the airline wouldn't allow it I'd buy first class. Or charter a farking plane or take a goddamned boat or something, even if I had to take out a loan to do it. That animal would not leave my side. And I'm not even that much of a pet person, I just know that corporations usually don't give a shiat and I would feel horrible if the animal died alone in some dark, cold, noisy hell. I'd rather they die next to me in a fiery crash.

I feel sorry for those who have no choice but to put their animals in the cargo hold.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hear this so often I would rather rehome a pet than book airline passage with it.

/ my last cat was actually comfortable riding in the car
// after he died my allergies went away
/// cats in pictures only now
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fsbilly:

/Just be glad she wasn't flying a Vietnamese or Korean airline

Oh, sweet racism, bro! Very original, too!


Racism? Dog is traditional cuisine in both countries. 5 million dogs in Vietnam and 2.5 million in Korea are killed as meat animals every year if Wikipedia is to be believed.

I doubt anyone would call it racism against Americans if someone made a joke about a missing pig turned into bacon.

Headline set itself up for a snarky joke. You'll get over it.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fsbilly:

/Just be glad she wasn't flying a Vietnamese or Korean airline

Oh, sweet racism, bro! Very original, too!


Vietnamese nor Korean are a race, woke dudebro. What race are you? American? British? Irish? Scottish? Russian? Japanese? New Zealander? Norwegian?

A country of origin isn't race. Nor is it racism to point out the very factual cuisine of a country/culture. Do you think it's racist to say that the British like tea? Or Japanese, fish?

NSFL image in the Wiki article.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C:

/Just be glad she wasn't flying a Vietnamese or Korean airline

Oh, sweet racism, bro! Very original, too!

Racism? Dog is traditional cuisine in both countries. 5 million dogs in Vietnam and 2.5 million in Korea are killed as meat animals every year if Wikipedia is to be believed.

I doubt anyone would call it racism against Americans if someone made a joke about a missing pig turned into bacon.

Headline set itself up for a snarky joke. You'll get over it.


That's woof.
 
reveal101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My SIL was a longtime WestJet employee but was let go during the pandemic.

They let tons of airport employees go which then went and found other jobs and they can't just train new people overnight. This whole situation in Canada is the result of greedy corporations not having any foresight beyond the next quarter.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fsbilly:

/Just be glad she wasn't flying a Vietnamese or Korean airline

Oh, sweet racism, bro! Very original, too!


This is super on brand for this person, just to be clear.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She went for a vacation romance and that was the best she could do?  I'm bringing something home with a penis.

It also warms my heart to know that Canada doesn't have a problem with animal shelters full of hardy Canadian dogs and a stray needed to be imported to make someone feel good about themselves.

How much of the GoFund me 'stray rescue I fell in love with,' will be refunded when the airline tries to get her to STFU and refunds part of the cost of the ticket for the dog?
 
