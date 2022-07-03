 Skip to content
(Twitter)   'Murica, the tee-shirt   (twitter.com) divider line
101
    More: Murica, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rule 34 really does cover everything.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was that designed by Log Cabin MAGATs?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know it's a longshot and I do hope he is well but PAGING RUGBYJOCK.  RUGBYJOCK TO THE RED EMERGENCY COURTESY PHONE. Your talent is required at once.  Light the Rugbyjock signal.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ladies, Jesus is apparently after your man. It's up to you to fight this menace and keep his from Immaculate Sodomy.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think you're supposed to wear the flag as clothing anyway.

It looks like some monster from a horror movie is attacking him through his shirt.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that Trump groping a flag again?  Nah, the hands are way too big.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I don't think you're supposed to wear the flag as clothing anyway.

It looks like some monster from a horror movie is attacking him through his shirt.


That monster is the horny son of Levon.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, at least the design is slimming.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Ladies, Jesus is apparently after your man. It's up to you to fight this menace and keep his from Immaculate Sodomy.


Can you still get an STD if He comes into your heart?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If Chuck Tingle wrote an awful MAGA themed book, that would be the cover.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: hubiestubert: Ladies, Jesus is apparently after your man. It's up to you to fight this menace and keep his from Immaculate Sodomy.

Can you still get an STD if He comes into your heart?


That cannot be sanitary...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Squid_for_Brains: hubiestubert: Ladies, Jesus is apparently after your man. It's up to you to fight this menace and keep his from Immaculate Sodomy.

Can you still get an STD if He comes into your heart?

That cannot be sanitary...


There's bound to be problems. I hear Jesus is really well hung.

/absolutely making sure I'm going to hell at this point
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gay bar, back room, 1981.
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is supposed to be?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: Rule 34 really does cover everything.


I'm waiting for the pants version....
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

require PDA: What is supposed to be?


Not the [obvious] sexual liaison it appears to be. Otherwise, just not sure.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus wants me for a powerbottom?

Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam
Youtube t-AvJTeQ4hQ


/thanks
//butt no thanks
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For grifters like this...

'The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.'

/There was once a code
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally! Something to wear with these bad boys:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Bow to your sensei!
//BOW TO YOUR SENSEI!
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh my God, it's real and it's for sale!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reach around me, Jesus!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I don't think you're supposed to wear the flag as clothing anyway.

It looks like some monster from a horror movie is attacking him through his shirt.


The monster is wearing KKK robes.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No soul. This is patriotic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

clintster: Oh my God, it's real and it's for sale!
[Fark user image 425x735]


I can't help but notice that only men are modeling this shirt. Because Jesus giving you a reach around is TOTALLY not...illegal yet.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

djkutch: No soul. This is patriotic.

[Fark user image 425x527]


Chihuahua is a Mexican breed! Heretic!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's on the back of the shirt??
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jaicu: What's on the back of the shirt??


Pure and unadulterated cringe?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that shirt shirt pretty much confirms it.

What's on the reverse? Has anybody seen Jesus from behind?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a Jesus loving, MAGA power-bottom? Well, do we have the perfect t-shirt for you!
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: I know it's a longshot and I do hope he is well but PAGING RUGBYJOCK.  RUGBYJOCK TO THE RED EMERGENCY COURTESY PHONE. Your talent is required at once.  Light the Rugbyjock signal.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Jaicu: What's on the back of the shirt??

Pure and unadulterated cringe?


Freedumb Spooge (tm)
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: Gay bar, back room, 1981.


Hell, gay dive bars still exist. So why not back room 2022?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jaicu: What's on the back of the shirt??


A tramp stamp.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaicu: What's on the back of the shirt??

Cum and lube stains...Cause Jeebus gotta wipe off on something afterword...And the curtains weren't close enough!
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flag is now synonymous with the Christian taliban.  If you have it on your car, I automatically know your vote.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clintster: Oh my God, it's real and it's for sale!
[Fark user image image 425x735]


That isn't a hug
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is farking someone in the ass?

America, fark yeah.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djkutch: No soul. This is patriotic.

[Fark user image image 425x527]


WTF 🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤷‍♂😵
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If Chuck Tingle wrote an awful MAGA themed book, that would be the cover.


You're not far off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: I know it's a longshot and I do hope he is well but PAGING RUGBYJOCK.  RUGBYJOCK TO THE RED EMERGENCY COURTESY PHONE. Your talent is required at once.  Light the Rugbyjock signal.


Rugbyjock has gone the way of The Onion.
Reality has outdone him, and he has become irrelevant.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Jesus is farking someone in the ass?

America, fark yeah.


Turning the other cheek.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: clintster: Oh my God, it's real and it's for sale!
[Fark user image image 425x735]

That isn't a hug


This. I think he's backing up and smothering an immigrant.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's how you advertize that you're a bottom. NTTAWWT
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: hubiestubert: Squid_for_Brains: hubiestubert: Ladies, Jesus is apparently after your man. It's up to you to fight this menace and keep his from Immaculate Sodomy.

Can you still get an STD if He comes into your heart?

That cannot be sanitary...

There's bound to be problems. I hear Jesus is really well hung.

/absolutely making sure I'm going to hell at this point


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
