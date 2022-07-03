 Skip to content
(Realtor.com)   You lost me with the Disney castle in the bedroom, but now that I see that the home also includes a giant Etch-a-Sketch, a rainforest hallway, AND a Star Wars mishmash? Ok, now you have my attention   (realtor.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2022 at 11:05 PM



KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody 'shop in a monolith.

chewynathan2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too much for illegal aliens under the table at  4 bucks an hour , otherwise Florida?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people you have to employee for upkeep / lawn care / etc...
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WOW. This place for only 15,000 bucks?!?!

Shut up and take my money!!!!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In west Philadelphia born and raised.....
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's the Disney McMansion of the Day post, how many ex-execs are getting out of town?
 
HFK
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I wonder how many people you have to employee for upkeep / lawn care / etc...


That was my first thought going through the pics. You are basically running a small business just for upkeep.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was that supposed to be Star Wars? Looks like the same random crap they use as theme decor at the "sci-fi" dispensary up the street.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HFK: darkeyes: I wonder how many people you have to employee for upkeep / lawn care / etc...

That was my first thought going through the pics. You are basically running a small business just for upkeep.


Read the square feet and average.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even 7 couples would be looking at a monthly of 7000+.
Jfc.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whichever kid got the lame "arts and crafts" room got completely screwed over. There are hundreds of thousands of dollars in therapy sessions in his/her future.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the second one of these on Fark in a number of days.  I'm starting to think that basic developers built a number of these for the wealthy, tacky, neuvo-riche.  All the houses had the same bog standard What We Think Rich Looks Like, plus a Disney theater room.
 
GodComplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The opulence makes it feel like it should be an overpriced hotel instead of a place to raise children.
 
