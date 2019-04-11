 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Man: Assault with a deadly wiener   (wfla.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Jason Stoll, hot dog, New Port Richey man, felony charge Saturday, Police, Arrest, New Port Richey  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Felony charge? Really?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: Felony charge? Really?


You don't have the full details of the situation.  Maybe the hotdog had mustard on it?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: Felony charge? Really?


What part of "Stoll was asked to put the hot dog down but authorities said he continued his attempt to sell it." don't you get?  This isn't Nam, there are rules.

/Am samesies with the wtf about the felony charge.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the Giuliani scale from 1 to 1, how hard was the throw?
 
chewielouie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Mugato: Felony charge? Really?

You don't have the full details of the situation.  Maybe the hotdog had mustard on it?


You mean ketchup.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
can we please turn this thread into the Florida Man game?

put your birthdate (day/mo only, no year) into scrooble, alone with "florida man" (or woman. yes, brother, or woman)

my best-ever still remains, "Florida Man Defiles Washing Machine At Soapy's Coin Laundromat"
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewielouie: Neondistraction: Mugato: Felony charge? Really?

You don't have the full details of the situation.  Maybe the hotdog had mustard on it?

You mean ketchup.


thank you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chewielouie: Neondistraction: Mugato: Felony charge? Really?

You don't have the full details of the situation.  Maybe the hotdog had mustard on it?

You mean ketchup.


This was in Florida not Chicago.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Mugato: Felony charge? Really?

You don't have the full details of the situation.  Maybe the hotdog had mustard on it?


Mustard is normal, ketchup now that should have a felony charge. Or if it was an all beef sausage claiming to be a hot dog.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewielouie: Neondistraction: Mugato: Felony charge? Really?

You don't have the full details of the situation.  Maybe the hotdog had mustard on it?

You mean ketchup.


No, actually, mustard would be worse, it's spicy. It's like a chemical weapon.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Throwing hot dogs at a cop?

REWARD FLORIDA MAN WITH THE HERO TAG
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was the threat that hot dogs are made mostly of pork and the officer was concerned he would also be turned into a hotdog?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tintar: can we please turn this thread into the Florida Man game?

put your birthdate (day/mo only, no year) into scrooble, alone with "florida man" (or woman. yes, brother, or woman)

my best-ever still remains, "Florida Man Defiles Washing Machine At Soapy's Coin Laundromat"


This is kind of funny - my first two hits (November 5) are unrelated stories from different years but look somewhat alike at first glance (with very different outcomes).

First hit: "Florida man hears 'intruder', shoots and kills pregnant wife" (2020)

Second hit: "A Florida man says his pregnant wife saved his life in a home invasion" (2019)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mustard costs extra

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Terrifying, isn't it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pinellas and Pasco cops are the worst.
 
Raysheler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not a felony.  It was a missedaweiner
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Mugato: Felony charge? Really?

What part of "Stoll was asked to put the hot dog down but authorities said he continued his attempt to sell it." don't you get?  This isn't Nam, there are rules.


I don't get the part about not being allowed to sell hot dogs ffs
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: tintar: can we please turn this thread into the Florida Man game?

put your birthdate (day/mo only, no year) into scrooble, alone with "florida man" (or woman. yes, brother, or woman)

my best-ever still remains, "Florida Man Defiles Washing Machine At Soapy's Coin Laundromat"

This is kind of funny - my first two hits (November 5) are unrelated stories from different years but look somewhat alike at first glance (with very different outcomes).

First hit: "Florida man hears 'intruder', shoots and kills pregnant wife" (2020)

Second hit: "A Florida man says his pregnant wife saved his life in a home invasion" (2019)


maybe she saved him from his other pregnant wife in that 2nd one?

/oh wait I have the chronology wrong!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: C18H27NO3: Mugato: Felony charge? Really?

What part of "Stoll was asked to put the hot dog down but authorities said he continued his attempt to sell it." don't you get?  This isn't Nam, there are rules.

I don't get the part about not being allowed to sell hot dogs ffs


pfft selling individual hotdogs is a felony same as selling loosies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: Felony charge? Really?


It's rude to toss pig at pig
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tintar: can we please turn this thread into the Florida Man game?

put your birthdate (day/mo only, no year) into scrooble, alone with "florida man" (or woman. yes, brother, or woman)

my best-ever still remains, "Florida Man Defiles Washing Machine At Soapy's Coin Laundromat"


Florida Man Gets Jail Term For $1.3‐Million Job Fraud

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
 
Denjiro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tintar: can we please turn this thread into the Florida Man game?

put your birthdate (day/mo only, no year) into scrooble, alone with "florida man" (or woman. yes, brother, or woman)

my best-ever still remains, "Florida Man Defiles Washing Machine At Soapy's Coin Laundromat"


I'll play. 

Florida man accused of driving around naked with electronic device attached to what?

Honorable mention for: Police: Florida man threatens to destroy everyone with army of turtles
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ecky Thump?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/a man literally laughed himself to death watching this episode
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So when this cop was younger, imagining he was Clint Eastwood or Steve Guttenberg, I wonder if his dreams of being one of New Port Richey's Finest included going to court to testify about being assaulted with a deadly hot dog.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tintar: can we please turn this thread into the Florida Man game?

put your birthdate (day/mo only, no year) into scrooble, alone with "florida man" (or woman. yes, brother, or woman)

my best-ever still remains, "Florida Man Defiles Washing Machine At Soapy's Coin Laundromat"


Florida Man Arrested for Pleasuring Himself With Ice Pack in Front of First Responders: Police

Half-Nude Florida Man Wearing Underwear Marked "Breathalyzer, Blow Here" Arrested for DUI
 
