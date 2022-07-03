 Skip to content
(We Are Green Bay)   News: Semi overturns, spilling beer bottles onto road. Fark: In Wisconsin. UltraFark: Stunningly, no one is seen trying to raid the spilled contents. SuperUltraFark: Oh, it's Bud Light   (wearegreenbay.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Semi-trailer truck, Truck, Semi-trailer, crates of spilled beer, Tractor unit, Road train, intersection of Northland Avenue  
•       •       •

BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tests on the spill determined that the material was indistinguishable from urine.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably was just passing through. As Bud Light does.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value was lost.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They now exclusive chug Jesus in Wisconsin. RIP.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free beer is free beer.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Free beer is free beer.


Yeah, but we are not talking about beer.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Summoner101: Free beer is free beer.

Yeah, but we are not talking about beer.


Oh, sorry.  Wisconsin.  Free brewski is free brewski, eh?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smell must be godawful.

/If there's one thing I don't miss from the days before I quit drinking, it's the smell of stale beer
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: The smell must be godawful.

/If there's one thing I don't miss from the days before I quit drinking, it's the smell of stale beer


Why would there be any beer left to go stale?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey this is now local news for me!   I live in California but just got to Wisconsin last night on a business trip.

Drove the 2,050 miles with my two cats.  Fist time ever going to Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stunningly, no one is seen trying to raid the spilled contents
Oh, it's Bud Light

Bud Light publicity stunt that fizzled
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: LurkerSupreme: The smell must be godawful.

/If there's one thing I don't miss from the days before I quit drinking, it's the smell of stale beer

Why would there be any beer left to go stale?


You want to lick it off the ground? When it's Bud Light we're talking about?
 
hershy799
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lewis Black | Drinking in Wisconsin
Youtube 7WlwumGkSec
 
NINEv2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now if it were Leinie's red it would be a tragedy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...but thankfully, nothing of value was lost.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hershy799: [YouTube video: Lewis Black | Drinking in Wisconsin]


That bit? CSB time

' 98? '99? My brother and I go to spend the day at summerfest. It is 1 in the afternoon. we see scheduled in a Small tent is Lewis Black. My brother and I are like awesome, lets go see.

Lewi Black is already 3 sheets to the wind. There were 2 picnic tables pulled together in the tent, full of people. They are already waaaaay drunk. He did that bit. Yes. He pointed them out and called them professionals. They all raised cups and cheered.

Fun times.

/CSB
 
evilmousse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Summoner101: Free beer is free beer.
Yeah, but we are not talking about beer.


well its summer, you could toss some brats on the spill n cook em up
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A reminder: Most of us in Wisconsin have had someone in their ancestry who worked for Miller, or at least one of the old Milwaukee breweries, at some time. Accordingly, the default beer here is Miller Lite, with any other MolsonCoors product, including Leinenkugel's, or any New Glarus product obviously also seen as acceptable. If you must pick something that's not beer, your next-most Wisconsin choice is a Brandy Old Fashioned. If you must pick something non-alcoholic, you should probably check to see that you haven't been kidnapped and taken to another state without your knowledge, but if not, you then order a Sprecher Root Beer.

Drink Bud Light here and you're supporting the direct competitor to the business most of us here have had some relative work for, not to mention the folks behind the dreaded St. Louis Cardinals. In the words of Denis Lemieux of Slap Shot, "You don't do that ... oh no, never never."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]


People who biatch about bud light should be forced to send it to me.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: A reminder: Most of us in Wisconsin have had someone in their ancestry who worked for Miller, or at least one of the old Milwaukee breweries, at some time. Accordingly, the default beer here is Miller Lite, with any other MolsonCoors product, including Leinenkugel's, or any New Glarus product obviously also seen as acceptable. If you must pick something that's not beer, your next-most Wisconsin choice is a Brandy Old Fashioned. If you must pick something non-alcoholic, you should probably check to see that you haven't been kidnapped and taken to another state without your knowledge, but if not, you then order a Sprecher Root Beer.

Drink Bud Light here and you're supporting the direct competitor to the business most of us here have had some relative work for, not to mention the folks behind the dreaded St. Louis Cardinals. In the words of Denis Lemieux of Slap Shot, "You don't do that ... oh no, never never."


Ooh ooh
o/

Mom worked for shiatzup until just before I was born.

And beer... is beer. Some are for mass consumption to 'get it done'. Some for taste.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Drink Bud Light here and you're supporting the direct competitor to the business most of us here have had some relative work for, not to mention the folks behind the dreaded St. Louis Cardinals. In the words of Denis Lemieux of Slap Shot, "You don't do that ... oh no, never never."


Bud Light does well in the areas of the state with a lot of FIBs (and not just the Dells and Lake Geneva) I grew just north of the Dells full of people who retired from IL, came up here bought 40 acres in the boonies so they can get drunk by 10 AM and tool around on ATV trails with mo one around. They drank Bud Light like Prohibition was coming back.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

