 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portland Press Herald)   Replica gun comes with a bonus 100% real police response   (pressherald.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, Rifle, Police, Gun, Constable, Handgun, Crime, major police response Saturday  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2022 at 8:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stay classy, Lisbon.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Keep Portland Weird
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guns pose a safety risk to officers and residents due to the obvious fact they could be mistaken for real weapons, the police department said.

That is a fascinating spin the dangers of guns justifying confiscation.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: The guns pose a safety risk to officers and residents due to the obvious fact they could be mistaken for real weapons, the police department said.

That is a fascinating spin the dangers of guns justifying confiscation.


It only applies to replicas, of course. Real guns are fine.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x275]


Now, Fark Off!
 
The Duck of Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm, it's interesting that the kid in the picture is of a certain color that is likely not a shade of Nazi.
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: The guns pose a safety risk to officers and residents due to the obvious fact they could be mistaken for real weapons, the police department said.

That is a fascinating spin the dangers of guns justifying confiscation.


But if it had been a real gun the 2a would have put far more constraints on their actions.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Some companies produce air rifles and pistols that look identical to the type of weapons used to kill adults and children in mass shootings..."

They don't look identical. Mostly they are painted orange on the end of the barrel. But if you are dumb enough to remove the orange (I've seen that), or to paint orange on the end of the barrel of a real gun, you deserve whatever happens to you.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This can't be true. I've been told by conservatives that Black Lives Matter and AnTEEfa burned Portland to the ground two years ago.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Umm, I know common sense isn't common, but why make a pellet gun look like an assult rifle? Are you trying to get kids killed, not only by police, but by the other 10 year olds with real guns?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Marcus Aurelius: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x275]

Now, Fark Off!


But he got the ones with extra loud blanks.  In case they need to deafen them to death.
 
Kiler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My older brother is blind in one thanks to a pellet gun and the kid that shot him.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like the parents who gave him the gun were hoping for a retro-active abortion by cop.
 
Tymast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 a proud child, hence the police responding
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "Some companies produce air rifles and pistols that look identical to the type of weapons used to kill adults and children in mass shootings..."

They don't look identical. Mostly they are painted orange on the end of the barrel. But if you are dumb enough to remove the orange (I've seen that), or to paint orange on the end of the barrel of a real gun, you deserve whatever happens to you.


Or we could, you know, hold the manufacturers responsible for anything bad that happens.   Idiot USAF buddy of mine back when had a Jeep CJ-3 with a mock 50 cal mounted on the back.   He apparently spent quit a bit on it, but the very first time he tried to go on base with it, the guards stopped him and said Hell No.   SO he took it back and "all sales are final".    Play stupid games ...
 
thamike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would any 10 year old want something so bulky? When I was 10, we had airgun fights in the forest. Saturday, after the cartoons were finished, we took to the streets, armed to the teeth. The game was called Predator, but the reality was closer to The Most Dangerous Game. The dude who had the pistol was usually the last to get hit, but that was only because his friend's older sister was smoking hot. But it was the 80s, and the cops were only murdering children playing Laser Tag.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who lets a 10 year old run wild with a pellet gun?
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know what... I never let my kids play with any kind of gun not even the squirt gun... We did have an awesome hot wheels track... But nobody just laid people with the hot wheels track OK some got smacked with them, but not in my house...
Guns are for losers.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I warned Portland PD before I left last month. Sometimes you can tell, even when the kid is really young.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tasteme: Umm, I know common sense isn't common, but why make a pellet gun look like an assult rifle? Are you trying to get kids killed, not only by police, but by the other 10 year olds with real guns?


Its not a replica of anything real, but I have a paintball gun that if you strip off then barrel, hopper and tank I have seen used as a SMG in films.

I'm not disagreeing with you on why make replicas, just saying to some degree form follows function and a gun is going to look like a gun.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Who lets a 10 year old run wild with a pellet gun?


<about to buy my oldest a pellet gun for his 9th birthday>
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Keep Portland Weird


I was assuming the kid was black, but it says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed... so... I am a bit confused to this story.

Someone firing what appears to be a real gun at passers-by and no one got hurt? No one got arrested? This is a weird one.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.