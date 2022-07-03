 Skip to content
(CNN)   Not news: Several people shot at mall. News: Denmark   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: News, Denmark, European Union, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen, President of the European Parliament, Extra staff, Danes, #Copenhagen tonight, European Parliament  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark?

RIP shoppers
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Danes will likely actually do something to prevent future ones rather than thoughts and prayers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denmark has malls?

When they have a sale, is it a Denmarkdown?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exporting our best, I see.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that cuts it....

Everyone of you Danes give up your firearms right now.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass shootings happen in other countries, they're just so rare that they're major national news, vs. the US where there's multiple/DAY, and unless someone shoots up an elementary school or causes an unusually large body count, it barely even registers.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Exporting our best, I see.


Is there another news source? Suspect is enthic Danish. No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: Mass shootings happen in other countries, they're just so rare that they're major national news, vs. the US where there's multiple/DAY, and unless someone shoots up an elementary school or causes an unusually large body count, it barely even registers.


Gosh, Captain Obvious, is there anything else you'd like to tell us?   😄
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Nick Nostril: Exporting our best, I see.

Is there another news source? Suspect is enthic Danish. No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.


As an american that speaks two and is working on a third I must disagree.

The shooter however is likely influenced by our exported media and internet. Likely far right wing white supremicist stuff the GQP loves touting.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Denmark has malls?

When they have a sale, is it a Denmarkdown?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witness said scene looked like a US school shooting.  Not entirely accurate.  Police actually went in
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
. He described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Danish man.

Does that mean he's ethnically Danish but not from the country? Or is this the Danish version of not saying "person of color"?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minorshan: FTA:
. He described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Danish man.

Does that mean he's ethnically Danish but not from the country? Or is this the Danish version of not saying "person of color"?


It's their way of saying not an immigrant who became a terrorist after being trated as a subhuman.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one likes to see danish spilling everywhere
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: Witness said scene looked like a US school shooting.  Not entirely accurate.  Police actually went in


I wish I could funny this.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the trolls in here yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? This is proof that gun control laws don't work!!!!!!111111eleven

/s
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Denmark has malls?

When they have a sale, is it a Denmarkdown?


It's a "nedskrivning".

Sorry. Ever been in that kinda bad mood where you're not up for real conversation, but maybe some text interactions with other people, and need a distraction, and go to Fark? This is that.

Anyway, for whatever reason that Danish word made me think of this Ned:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.


The sad part is, you probably believe this
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looked like something, I'm sorry to say, like something you would see from a school shooting in the US, people coming out with their hands above their heads," Olsen said.

Sadly true
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: Mass shootings happen in other countries, they're just so rare that they're major national news, vs. the US where there's multiple/DAY, and unless someone shoots up an elementary school or causes an unusually large body count, it barely even registers.


There are plenty of countries which have frequent mass shootings which never make the news.

But for some reason, Americans like to pretend we're better than them. Or that they don't exist.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The west needs to deport all these young white males for public safety.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Nick Nostril: Exporting our best, I see.

Is there another news source? Suspect is enthic Danish. No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.


There are about 70 million Americans who would disagree with you.

At least 20% of the US is bilingual.

the 2018 American Community Survey found that a bit more than sixty-seven million inhabitants spoke a language other than English at home. Among those people, some sixty-three million also knew and used English and hence were bilingual. This represents 20.55 percent of the population.

The actual number is likely quite a bit higher, depending on what level of fluency you require. Those were just people who didn't primarily speak English at home.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: AppleOptionEsc: No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.

The sad part is, you probably believe this


To be fair the vast majority never leave the country, many never leave their own state.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

g.fro: trerro: Mass shootings happen in other countries, they're just so rare that they're major national news, vs. the US where there's multiple/DAY, and unless someone shoots up an elementary school or causes an unusually large body count, it barely even registers.

There are plenty of countries which have frequent mass shootings which never make the news.

But for some reason, Americans like to pretend we're better than them. Or that they don't exist.


Name one first world nation that fits this claim.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

minorshan: FTA:
. He described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Danish man.

Does that mean he's ethnically Danish but not from the country? Or is this the Danish version of not saying "person of color"?


They're saying it wasn't an immigrant or refugee.
 
minorshan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Nick Nostril: Exporting our best, I see.

Is there another news source? Suspect is enthic Danish. No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.


Maybe that's true where you come from in Wisconsin, but the Latinx population in the U.S. is steadily growing and most of the kids of those immigrants still teach their kids Spanish. Meaning 1st and 2nd gen kids born here are usually bilingual. Same goes for lots of other immigrant populations, because we're a nation of immigrants.

We often don't respect that, but nonetheless, if you went to a public high school and any university, a second language is required. The majority of Americans go for Spanish because all of our nation neighbors (aside from Canada) speak that foreign language. They're the people we're most likely to encounter, so it gets taught the most.
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

g.fro: trerro: Mass shootings happen in other countries, they're just so rare that they're major national news, vs. the US where there's multiple/DAY, and unless someone shoots up an elementary school or causes an unusually large body count, it barely even registers.

There are plenty of countries which have frequent mass shootings which never make the news.

But for some reason, Americans like to pretend we're better than them. Or that they don't exist.


Feel free to compare the us to countries that can be accurately be described as "active war zones" to explain why is the prevalence of mass shootings in the US is not unique.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

g.fro: There are plenty of countries which have frequent mass shootings which never make the news.

But for some reason, Americans like to pretend we're better than them. Or that they don't exist.


I'm going to assume you just came out of a 200 year coma.

Yes, we are better.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: AppleOptionEsc: Nick Nostril: Exporting our best, I see.

Is there another news source? Suspect is enthic Danish. No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.

There are about 70 million Americans who would disagree with you.

At least 20% of the US is bilingual.

the 2018 American Community Survey found that a bit more than sixty-seven million inhabitants spoke a language other than English at home. Among those people, some sixty-three million also knew and used English and hence were bilingual. This represents 20.55 percent of the population.

The actual number is likely quite a bit higher, depending on what level of fluency you require. Those were just people who didn't primarily speak English at home.


Ja, ich bin bilingual.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: g.fro: There are plenty of countries which have frequent mass shootings which never make the news.

But for some reason, Americans like to pretend we're better than them. Or that they don't exist.

I'm going to assume you just came out of a 200 year coma.

Yes, we are better.


At what?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Fark_Guy_Rob: AppleOptionEsc: Nick Nostril: Exporting our best, I see.

Is there another news source? Suspect is enthic Danish. No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.

There are about 70 million Americans who would disagree with you.

At least 20% of the US is bilingual.

the 2018 American Community Survey found that a bit more than sixty-seven million inhabitants spoke a language other than English at home. Among those people, some sixty-three million also knew and used English and hence were bilingual. This represents 20.55 percent of the population.

The actual number is likely quite a bit higher, depending on what level of fluency you require. Those were just people who didn't primarily speak English at home.

Ja, ich bin bilingual.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: PR Deltoid: g.fro: There are plenty of countries which have frequent mass shootings which never make the news.

But for some reason, Americans like to pretend we're better than them. Or that they don't exist.

I'm going to assume you just came out of a 200 year coma.

Yes, we are better.

At what?


Killing each other. Embarrassing ourselves internationally. Winning hot dog eating contests.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Killing each other. Embarrassing ourselves internationally. Winning hot dog eating contests.


... posting stupid comments on the internet.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It looked like something, I'm sorry to say, like something you would see from a school shooting in the US, people coming out with their hands above their heads," Olsen said.

There's no need to apologise for an entirely accurate and truthful description.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I appreciate the subtle dark humor of this headline. Well done subby.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

minorshan: We often don't respect that, but nonetheless, if you went to a public high school and any university, a second language is required.


CSB: I was reading the requirements for entry into a PhD physics program from the 1970s, and they required at least reading comprehension in both German and Russian, as that's where the majority of non-English publications came from. They eventually dropped any 2nd language requirement, because few Americans were eligible. If they could speak/read German or Russian, a top-tier school would give them a free ride, or the government would hire them as analysts and the degree wasn't needed for that. Analysts might have a Master's degree, but if they didn't understand something, they would talk with the PhDs on retainer.

The USA dumbs down its curriculum and makes the student pay, while other countries raise standards, and those who qualify get a free ride.

It's a wonder our schools turn out any kids able to compete in a global market. US companies just exploit the H-1B visa system to get the brain power they need.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Three dead?  Pffft, amateurs.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Summoner101: And the Danes will likely actually do something to prevent future ones rather than thoughts and prayers.


No. You stinking Lib.
What they need to do is arm more Danes.
Then this kind of thing won't happen.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Coco LaFemme: Killing each other. Embarrassing ourselves internationally. Winning hot dog eating contests.

... posting stupid comments on the internet.


Nah, I think Jethroe and Fissile excel there, but they're just foreign trolls.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Nick Nostril: Exporting our best, I see.

Is there another news source? Suspect is enthic Danish. No americans can speak 1 language, let alone 2.


*few Americans
 
