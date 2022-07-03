 Skip to content
(FactCheck)   Looks like poison is back on the menu   (factcheck.org) divider line
    More: Murica, Abortion, Abortifacient, women's health, social media, unregulated herbal cocktails, support of community organizations, herbal concoctions, herbal abortion  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Desperate people seeking desperate solutions, well who ever could have seen that one coming?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Desperate people seeking desperate solutions, well who ever could have seen that one coming?


The GOP.  It's the whole idea.

Roe made abortion legal and safe.  They couldn't stand that.  If those whores won't take responsibility for their actions, they need to suffer for it.  What do they think they can do, just walk away from sex without consequences?  Who do they they think they are?? MEN?!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Desperate people seeking desperate solutions, well who ever could have seen that one coming?


The people ready to prey on them for profit, clicks and likes.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The poison only -might- kill you. The ectopic pregnancy WILL. If those are your options... yeah.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Right wing evangelicals make medical abortion illegal and drive women to witchcraft. Unforeseen consequences.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sadly, this would be an option (and abortion would be) if the US had a fully accessible and cheap healthcare system. :(
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They never really left...

/They put on a GREAT and FUN show
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder what horseshiat herbal abortion supplements Dr. Oz is gonna peddle once he's elected and helps outlaw safe and ethical abortion procedures throughout America Dumbfarkistan?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What if it turns out that Ivermectin causes a fetus to abort?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So....can I trust a big butt and a smile?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

