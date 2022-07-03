 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Six hikers in Italy killed by runaway glacier   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Italy, Province of Trento, Corriere della Sera, Rescue, Veneto, Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige/Sdtirol, Dolomites  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We're all going to die. I'd rather go out like this than in a pile-up on the 405 or from a heart attack while raking leaves.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

BretMavrik: We're all going to die. I'd rather go out like this than in a pile-up on the 405 or from a heart attack while raking leaves.


I think I'd like to be trebucheted into a live volcano, but gettin' 'lanched would be pretty cool too.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
2012: ICE AGE (Official Trailer)
Youtube zxbiNWSNPTk
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And THAT is why I won't go hiking, babe. I won't do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As I was reading that, I was wondering how long it would be until some scientists got charged with murder.

And there it is at the end of the article:

"As in other cases of disasters amid nature in Italy, prosecutors opened an investigation to see if there was any indication of possible wrongdoing linked to the avalanche. "
 
mjg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was there last month hiking nearby. Incredibly beautiful area but colder than I expected. Got nervous when small rocks started rolling off the nearby peaks and crossing our hiking trail. Nowhere to go if bigger ones start tumbling.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xcott: [YouTube video: 2012: ICE AGE (Official Trailer)]


That's everything you expect from an Asylum feature.
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lurkey: BretMavrik: We're all going to die. I'd rather go out like this than in a pile-up on the 405 or from a heart attack while raking leaves.

I think I'd like to be trebucheted into a live volcano, but gettin' 'lanched would be pretty cool too.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tres Cimes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they find Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer?
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mountains are best enjoyed viewed from a distance with a drink in one's hand and I say that as someone whom they call often. So many ways to kill you even if you're prepared.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: As I was reading that, I was wondering how long it would be until some scientists got charged with murder.

And there it is at the end of the article:

"As in other cases of disasters amid nature in Italy, prosecutors opened an investigation to see if there was any indication of possible wrongdoing linked to the avalanche. "


Curses! My diabolical plan has been foiled yet again!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Did they find Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer?

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Not.Cool."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In doors was invented for a reason.  Living in a farking cave sucked
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You might be hiking too slowly when ice is able to catch you.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.