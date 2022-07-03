 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Whose grain is this? That's no one's business but the Turks   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
18
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ok yes, but have Farkers fed their cats today?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The grain in Spain belongs mainly to Ukraine.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where was the grain going? Who is Russia selling Ukrainian grain to?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Where was the grain going? Who is Russia selling Ukrainian grain to?


Africa, most likely.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Where was the grain going? Who is Russia selling Ukrainian grain to?


I believe the last batch ended up in Syria, because Assad is still sucking Putin's cock and will do whatever he's told.
 
alienated
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If memory serves, Indonesia is also a big buyer of Ukrainian grains.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
better be gluten-free
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turkey has recently done an about face with respect to Russia.  Dropping a block against Sweden and Finland to join NATO, now this.   Maybe they discovered that Russia doesn't really trust anyone else controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus except Russia.  Maybe they heard that Turkey is just Greater Syria and should be ruled from Damascus.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Turkey has recently done an about face with respect to Russia.  Dropping a block against Sweden and Finland to join NATO, now this.   Maybe they discovered that Russia doesn't really trust anyone else controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus except Russia.  Maybe they heard that Turkey is just Greater Syria and should be ruled from Damascus.


Turkey was always going to fall in line at the end.

Russia is their traditional enemy.

You ever heard of the Crimean War? Not the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the Russian invasion of the Ottoman Empire.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thoreny: BitwiseShift: Turkey has recently done an about face with respect to Russia.  Dropping a block against Sweden and Finland to join NATO, now this.   Maybe they discovered that Russia doesn't really trust anyone else controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus except Russia.  Maybe they heard that Turkey is just Greater Syria and should be ruled from Damascus.

Turkey was always going to fall in line at the end.

Russia is their traditional enemy.

You ever heard of the Crimean War? Not the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the Russian invasion of the Ottoman Empire.


To add, Russia isn't keen on Turkey controlling the city of Istanbul because it's the holy city for Orthodox Christianity. Russia has always to control all the Orthodox Christians.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: BitwiseShift: Turkey has recently done an about face with respect to Russia.  Dropping a block against Sweden and Finland to join NATO, now this.   Maybe they discovered that Russia doesn't really trust anyone else controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus except Russia.  Maybe they heard that Turkey is just Greater Syria and should be ruled from Damascus.

Turkey was always going to fall in line at the end.

Russia is their traditional enemy.

You ever heard of the Crimean War? Not the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the Russian invasion of the Ottoman Empire.

To add, Russia isn't keen on Turkey controlling the city of Istanbul because it's the holy city for Orthodox Christianity. Russia has always to control all the Orthodox Christians.


This.

Turkey and Russia have been fighting over the Black Sea for the better part of the last 500 years. There was no way Erdogan was going to side with Putin. He just wanted to see if he could get a lil quid pro quo from NATO out of the deal.
 
alex10294
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Turkey has recently done an about face with respect to Russia.  Dropping a block against Sweden and Finland to join NATO, now this.   Maybe they discovered that Russia doesn't really trust anyone else controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus except Russia.  Maybe they heard that Turkey is just Greater Syria and should be ruled from Damascus.


Once (one can hope) the black sea fleet is neutered or sunk by overtly or covertly supplied missiles, they'll really want more ships there.

/Please,please,please
 
Tentacle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now it's Turkish oatmeal on a moonlit night
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Turkey wants control of the straight. Going against Russia and siding with European interests makes inroads towards undoing a treaty they feel was entered under duress.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thoreny:To add, Russia isn't keen on Turkey controlling the city of Istanbul because it's the holy city for Orthodox Christianity. Russia has always to control all the Orthodox Christians.

Your reply was about 3 words too long, ftfy!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Thoreny: Thoreny: BitwiseShift: Turkey has recently done an about face with respect to Russia.  Dropping a block against Sweden and Finland to join NATO, now this.   Maybe they discovered that Russia doesn't really trust anyone else controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus except Russia.  Maybe they heard that Turkey is just Greater Syria and should be ruled from Damascus.

Turkey was always going to fall in line at the end.

Russia is their traditional enemy.

You ever heard of the Crimean War? Not the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the Russian invasion of the Ottoman Empire.

To add, Russia isn't keen on Turkey controlling the city of Istanbul because it's the holy city for Orthodox Christianity. Russia has always to control all the Orthodox Christians.

This.

Turkey and Russia have been fighting over the Black Sea for the better part of the last 500 years. There was no way Erdogan was going to side with Putin. He just wanted to see if he could get a lil quid pro quo from NATO out of the deal.


This.

Farkers frequently accuse Erdogan of being BFF with Putin. That's profoundly misunderstanding the situation. Erdogan wants to re-establish Turkey as a major global power. To do so, he can't be seen as being squarely in the camp (read: a client state) of either U.S. or Russia. So he's sought to play the two sides off of each other, to his own benefit. A bit like Duterte has.

And it's gone just as well as Duterte's effort has.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Where was the grain going? Who is Russia selling Ukrainian grain to?


You guessed it...
.
.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Turkey has recently done an about face with respect to Russia.  Dropping a block against Sweden and Finland to join NATO, now this.   Maybe they discovered that Russia doesn't really trust anyone else controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus except Russia.  Maybe they heard that Turkey is just Greater Syria and should be ruled from Damascus.


At this point they're probably worried about Putin wanting to re-take Constantinople and be crowned Roman emperor.
 
