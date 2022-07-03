 Skip to content
(CTV News)   History's Epic Fails
28
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We have an abnormal amount of fail in this country, we would be happy to export them all for your museum.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Reminds me of the Museum of Bad Art.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I donated an award I got from the Governor General a couple of years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: during the pandemic, my neighbor was bored so she got drunk and downloaded a copy of The Martian to watch. She'd never heard of it but liked Matt Damon. She also didn't realize that she'd downloaded a high-quality pirate copy filmed in the theater. So when she saw a shadowy figure leap up and dart across the bottom of the screen during a tense moment, she thought "That's the Martian!" (and not a theatergoer doing a run-pee.)

So of course the film ends and she's all "Where the fark is the Martian? This movie sucks!"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whose museum wing is bigger: Trump's or his sons'?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Whose museum wing is bigger: Trump's or his sons'?


They are currently putting on an addition for the Biden Administration
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How did they get video from my prom night!!??
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Summoner101: Whose museum wing is bigger: Trump's or his sons'?

They are currently putting on an addition for the Biden Administration


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ironically, it's a sure thing.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Museum of Failure: Exhibit A1
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a Jart Set. New in the box!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Summoner101: Whose museum wing is bigger: Trump's or his sons'?

They are currently putting on an addition for the Biden Administration


The Manchin-Sinema Hall of Shame.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tasteme: Museum of Failure: Exhibit A1
[Fark user image image 560x295]


Exhibit A2
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey. how you doing?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm certain there is an entire wing dedicated to Trump.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fail up, stupid!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only thing is, if they want any business in the US, they should take "museum" out of the name.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I tried to start a museum like that once, but it never got off the ground.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...A3 and A4.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I have a Jart Set. New in the box!


Nice, but I'm holding out for a set with an authenticated matching head x-ray.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some of the lowlights include such monumental flops as Google Glass...

They could make a whole museum of failed-abandoned Google projects.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's the public version. There's a consultation firm that maintains a faux grocery store full of fails from over the years. It's useful to show your clients their exact new product that's already failed every three years for the past 70 years.
 
mjg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jason Kenney will be the door greeter.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: ...A3 and A4.
[Fark user image 300x168]
[Fark user image 300x168]


Looks like he scored to me.

No fail, if that's what he was going for.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this the pitch meeting for toothpaste and orange juice ice cream?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: bucket_pup: I have a Jart Set. New in the box!

Nice, but I'm holding out for a set with an authenticated matching head x-ray.


How hard is that to produce yourself?

Got any people you don't like who could "accidentally" get impaled at your bbq tomorrow?

Just ask for duplicates of the xray at the hospital
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tasteme: Museum of Failure: Exhibit A1
[Fark user image 560x295]


Exhibit?

Should be an entire Trump wing.  Taj Mahal, Trump Steaks, Trump U, the Trump Organization Bankruptcy Maze...

The bathroom in the Trump wing should have urinals with Trump tombstone mock-up urinal cakes.
 
