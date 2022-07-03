 Skip to content
Take a working vacation and catch some jumbo shrimp on this genuine imitation wide beam narrowboat
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has anybody ever taken these things out of a canal? Something nuts like going for an Atlantic crossing would be extra CSB!
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Has anybody ever taken these things out of a canal? Something nuts like going for an Atlantic crossing would be extra CSB!


I imagine a big wave would snap it in two like a toothpick.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Has anybody ever taken these things out of a canal? Something nuts like going for an Atlantic crossing would be extra CSB!


There's a series, "Britain by Narrowboat", on Amazon Prime.  Highly recommended.  No they're not ocean-going - but they do get into some really nasty currents where canals meet rivers or rivers converge.  It's not easy to navigate those.

I really want a narrowboat. But I'd have to find a way to get into England.  :(
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll make your money back with the first haul of imitation shrimp and crab.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: dammit just give me a login: Has anybody ever taken these things out of a canal? Something nuts like going for an Atlantic crossing would be extra CSB!

There's a series, "Britain by Narrowboat", on Amazon Prime.  Highly recommended.  No they're not ocean-going - but they do get into some really nasty currents where canals meet rivers or rivers converge.  It's not easy to navigate those.

I really want a narrowboat. But I'd have to find a way to get into England.  :(


I really want a narrowboat, too. But then I'd have to find a way to live in a place full of English people
 
guinsu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It looks like an iron clad from the civil war. They worked best as river boats
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hear it's tough navigating wet wipe island in one of these.
 
