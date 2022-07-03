 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "It's a meter deep or more in places of just wet wipes. It's actually changed the course of the Thames"   (businessinsider.nl) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cuz nicely asking always works
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Calling BS first.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's apparently the size of two tennis courts, which could be handy if the schedule at Wimbledon gets backed up.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: It's apparently the size of two tennis courts, which could be handy if the schedule at Wimbledon gets backed up.


It would take Nadal two sets to figure out how to play on the swamp grass surface.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

covfefe: Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?


They exist.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: covfefe: Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?

They exist.


They may be able to be flushed down a toilet, but they still fark things up when they get farther.

Huggies recently took the word flushable off of their wipes, and on top of that they now say DO NOT FLUSH.
I hope other manufacturers are following suit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The companies who manufacture these things should be sued into bankruptcy.

Tens of billions of dollars.
 
think_balance [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How hard is it to throw a wet wipe in the trash when done?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this better or worse than the raw sewage and dead bodies that used to clog the Thames?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think that if I offered $90 billion to the first person who could prove that they went out of their way 90% of the time to do the right thing...I would be waiting around for a long time before I had to pay out.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

covfefe: Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?


...why not use actual breath mints then?  You can even chew up them afterwards so there's nothing going to waste.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is this better or worse than the raw sewage and dead bodies that used to clog the Thames?


Except that those things are biodegradable. Sanitary wipes are not.
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the conversion ratio between tennis courts and Rhode Islands?  I expect weird measurements from the British, but this is ridiculous.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well guess I don't want to go mid larking on the Thames now.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

plecos: covfefe: Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?

They exist.


Not sure they do. I've heard plumbers and my apartments say never to flush them despite the packages saying they can. Apparently they aren't good for plumbing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How did the wipes get into the river in the first place? Sewage should go through a treatment plant. People biatch all the time about garbage in the oceans too but as far as I know exactly none of my garbage ought to have ended up there.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

think_balance: How hard is it to throw a wet wipe in the trash when done?


Not everybody remembers to keep ziploc bags in the bathroom to contain the shiat smells.  But then again, people are generally speaking not very smart.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is this better or worse than the raw sewage and dead bodies that used to clog the Thames?


Worse. Sewage and bodies decompose in time

Government needs to ban plastics in wet wipes or make manufacturers pay for damage caused, which will have the same result
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

think_balance: How hard is it to throw a wet wipe in the trash when done?


Amen. In fact, I throw a pile of them in there to cover up the poop. Surprised more people don't do that
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: "There's an island the size of two tennis courts, and I've been and stood on it - it's near Hammersmith Bridge in the Thames, and it's a meter deep or more in places of just wet wipes. It's actually changed the course of the Thames," Anderson during a session of questions on the environment, food, and rural affairs in the Commons, per The Times.

Sheesh, It's dense enough to -stand- on it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But the package says "flushable"!
 
pacified
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe reconsider your diet if you think you need wet wipes for your nasty fat ass.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

covfefe: Can't someone invent a flushable kind?


It's hard to accomplish. Lots of paper products lose structural integrity when they are wet, so it takes a more durable type of fiber to make cloth that will stay together when wet. That same durability means it doesn't get tore up easily when it's put through the septic systems. Toilet paper is easily macerated with just water pumps so it will shred and get torn into very small pieces that can biodegrade after a while in septic tanks, or be rapidly broken down in sewage processing.

The best alternative is water (bidet) and using soap and water to wash your hands. That has the lowest environmental impact.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Wet wipes were found in densities of between 50 and 200 per square meter (around 540 to 2150 per square feet) at these hotspots. "

I need to review my unit conversions.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How did the wipes get into the river in the first place? Sewage should go through a treatment plant. People biatch all the time about garbage in the oceans too but as far as I know exactly none of my garbage ought to have ended up there.


Exactly.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Old news is so exciting.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/02/wet-wipes-forming-islands-across-uk-after-being-flushed
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fleur Anderson, a Labour MP, warned that when flushed down the drains, wet wipes don't disintegrate and instead end up in the Thames, England's second-longest river.

So what, do toilets in England just dump directly into the nearest river?
 
NBSV
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

covfefe: Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?


They're flushable in they can physically flush down the toilet. After that it's something that is decently strong and doesn't really break down. So, they clog things up.
A lot of the problem is making something that can be wet and ready to use while not breaking down in the packaging, and then expecting it to magically break down soon after it's flushed.
Like others have said something like a Bidet to wash is the better solution. If you need that refreshing feeling use a little peppermint soap. Otherwise get a trash can with a lid and throw the wipes in there. Get a little one and they won't sit around for a long time before needing emptied.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: covfefe: Can't someone invent a flushable kind?

It's hard to accomplish. Lots of paper products lose structural integrity when they are wet, so it takes a more durable type of fiber to make cloth that will stay together when wet. That same durability means it doesn't get tore up easily when it's put through the septic systems. Toilet paper is easily macerated with just water pumps so it will shred and get torn into very small pieces that can biodegrade after a while in septic tanks, or be rapidly broken down in sewage processing.

The best alternative is water (bidet) and using soap and water to wash your hands. That has the lowest environmental impact.


It's like you need something that will hold up at a certain liquid saturation so it's shelf stable but will disintegrate at total immersion. Interesting challenge
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "Wet wipes were found in densities of between 50 and 200 per square meter (around 540 to 2150 per square feet) at these hotspots. "

I need to review my unit conversions.


I think they swapped their square foot for the square meter. And both of them should probably be cubic anyway since we're talking volume.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's quite the sewage treatment/filtration system, ol' chap, now isn't it. What else might be getting through...?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well at least it's not polluted with toothpaste.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: Well guess I don't want to go mid larking on the Thames now.


I went Mud larking a few weeks ago on the Thames near the millennium bridge. It was fun but I didn't find anything notable or any wet wipes.
 
TomSmith65 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is this better or worse than the raw sewage and dead bodies that used to clog the Thames?


You have a valid point there.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because city dwellers are too stupid to comply, lets just ban something 98% of the world can use safely.
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

covfefe: Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?


They should just ban them altogether in the meantime - not worth the trouble
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Toilets flush directly into the Thames?

Is this 1890?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pacified: Maybe reconsider your diet if you think you need wet wipes for your nasty fat ass.


Lots of people need them because of various intestinal maladies.

/ no colon
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ragin' Asian: Is this better or worse than the raw sewage and dead bodies that used to clog the Thames?

Except that those things are biodegradable. Sanitary wipes are not.


Everything is biodegradable if you give it enough time.  You have to have someplace to keep it until it does.  Perhaps some future generation will look at us and laugh about how stupid we were.
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How did the wipes get into the river in the first place? Sewage should go through a treatment plant. People biatch all the time about garbage in the oceans too but as far as I know exactly none of my garbage ought to have ended up there.


Not only should treatment be mandatory, but treatment facilities should be designed to filter 100% of them out
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pacified: Maybe reconsider your diet if you think you need wet wipes for your nasty fat ass.


Or use a bidet if you think you need to clean your ass with water
 
silverjets
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So central London just gained a landmass the size of two tennis courts?    Am I the only one that sees an investment opportunity here?   How many houses can you drop on an area the size of two tennis courts?
 
LamboAlpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Russ1642: How did the wipes get into the river in the first place? Sewage should go through a treatment plant. People biatch all the time about garbage in the oceans too but as far as I know exactly none of my garbage ought to have ended up there.

Exactly.


Scary thing is that sometimes the sewage bypasses the plant by design, e.g. heavy rain for combined sewage system. London is old enough that it might have a combine sewage system and the Londoners are lucky if they know where the pipe goes... let alone a sewage plant...
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Old news is so exciting.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/02/wet-wipes-forming-islands-across-uk-after-being-flushed


It's in the news again because a year later it's still a problem so now MPs are getting involved
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just Googled it. ~70% polyester. They'll still be around when dinosaurs come back.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Time to rehire all the gong farmers!
 
cpubus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

covfefe: Wet wipes are like breath mints for your butt cheeks. Can't someone invent a flushable kind?


Or maybe some binaca
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
