(Metro)   "Kids are so expensive I had to quit my job"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Birth control is free at the health department.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to a decade ago, article writer.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All the Nordic countries and Northern Europe child care is free or heavily subsided. Most start at age 2-3 (after paid family leave time) to be free to the parents and are staffed with trained child support personal with a majority with a degree in  child development.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I became a stay at home dad for a year when we figured out that it was cheaper for me to do that and work weekends than send my son off to daycare.

I loved doing that. House was in order, got to bond, wasn't stressed or angry as I was at my old position. Had to go back a year later but went on to a better job within a year.

I'll admit we lucked out though. More should be done to let people work and not be on the brink of poverty.

Now it's just my son and me. I'm lucky I can qualify for financial aid on his before/after school program and day camp. I look forward to the day he can just go home while I finish up at work
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: '... it wasn't until I fell pregnant with our daughter...'

Fell pregnant?! You make it sound like an accident... oh wait. Yeah maybe you shouldn't have more kids if you can't afford them?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'll get plenty of bites, congrats.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You didn't say I was wrong so 👍 that's improvement.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Free universal child care in the US would be almost as big as free universal healthcare, in terms of benefits to the working poor.  In addition to creating jobs, you free up a lot of people who are able to work but can't afford the child care.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wouldn't it be a lot easier (and better) to pay stay at home parents to care for their own, leaving the child care providers to get other jobs?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

For now.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NO THAT'S SOCIALISM
 
KB202
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get a better job and the ultimate luxury: a stay at home husband.
 
Lady J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
not sure how this is worth featuring (obvs on fark doesn't need to meet the threshold of 'news'), and the metro is trash...

but, childcare is insanely expensive in this country.  unless you have family willing to do it for free, or you don't mind parking your kid basically in glorified dog kennels, your earning potential needs to be really quite high, for it to be worth you going back to work.

some ppl do it anyway, taking a slight financial hit, else otherwise they'd go mad.  don't blame em.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But nobody is Forcing you to have childre--- oh wait.....
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the thread has already been shat on by the "cLoSe yOuR LeGs!" crowd.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was working within a large company, keen to progress quickly and making career development plans with management so that I could have a clear path to follow.

That's rich.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember watching part of a TV show about budgeting. The expert sat down with the family and did the math on everything. If the mom quit and started cooking from scratch meals and other time consuming but cheaper ways to do thing, they would be ahead.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's not "free" - someone has to pay for it.

There are 23.4 million kids in the US aged 0-5.  If we need to spend $20K on each of them, that's $468 billion.

The federal budget is something in the neighborhood of $4.5 trillion.  So this would be 10% of our federal budget right there.

(And you can go ahead and double that to get the actual cost because we're going to have to administer the program and have various layers of bureaucracy involved.)
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Child care...$1500 per month.  22 work days, so $68 per day?
$8.50 an hour?
I know it's a big bill and I'm not saying it's right, but how could one expect to pay less than $8/hr for child care?
 
pacified
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good thing Elon has $100 billion. Based on his latest Twitter posts, I can tell it's an efficient allocation of resources
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

No.
Republicans are already trying to eliminate public education and paying people to stay home with children past 2 years of paid family leave after the child is born would make that worse. The biggest thing providing childcare at a highly subsided including free for low wage earners  manner is the providers could be paid a wage reflecting the education and qualifications they should have to do the job. Working in childcare is currently similar to CNA in health care no education or training is required and the pay is generally below a living wage and both have a direct impact on the quality of care a child or patient receive.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

America: We're exceptional and NUMBER 1!

Also America: we can't do that thing that makes their country so much nicer, it's too haaaaaaard.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
£1500 a month is cheap for two full time kids. We pay nearly that just for one part time.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

...and then I took an arrow to the womb.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Woman shocked and dismayed that it makes maximal economical sense for her to raise her children full-time while her husband works outside the home. This is just like The Handmaid's Tale!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remove child labor restrictions and put those kids to work.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember during the 09 meltdown they had those reality shows where they showed people's finances and how to trim the fat from them. A lot of them showed that they made more on one income since a least one parents pay went to childcare. It was cheaper to have a parent at home taking care of the kids.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

If we pay them, they better do a good job raising the spawn to government standards.  And we should create stamdards.

If they want to raise them how they want, they can do it on their own dime.  Want to raise the child with religion?  Do it on your own dime.

And we should be able to choose who spawns on the government dime.  Spawning with a ex con?  Do it on your own dime.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Daycare teachers often care for more than one child at once. Which is how my older kid's daycare is less than $1500/month.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

How about cut the military budget and close corporate tax loopholes and bailouts?  Then it can be done.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lets get Biden to propose cutting the military budget.  And get pelosi and harris to back him.  And do the same with corperate tax loopholes

How will that go with the elites that donate money to them?

Aint none of that gonna happen.  Politicians like when elites give them money.
 
slantsix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Seriously. I did the math and she makes minimum wage, assuming the numbers mentioned are accurate.

I'm a bleeding heart liberal but I also believe in personal responsibility. I'll withhold further comment.
 
Daer21
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

British. I'm just here to see who didn't figure out this isn't about the USA.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

There is no excuse for the richest country on Earth not "being able" to afford taking care of its citizens. If other countries can do it with less money, then there's no reason we can't with more.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Of course but you've got a staff and property to pay for at day care, even with multiple kids.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's called family planning you complete clown.
 
slantsix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uhhhh... you do like the rest of the world and subsidize it. But that would be communism, unlike the roads, bridges, sewers, water treatment... Etc
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is most of the labor shortage we're having right now. We don't have a labor shortage; we have a child care shortage.

If you offer a position for less money per hour than the cost of child care no one can afford to fill it, because they'd be working for negative money to take that job and then pay for child care.

When Republicans say that people don't deserve $15 an hour or a living wage, and then act surprised that 'people don't want to work anymore' when you offer $6 an hour and child care costs $8 an hour so they'd be making a whopping negative two dollars an hour working for you; "What?! No one wants a job that pays negative two dollars an hour?"
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The caretakers make up for it in volume.  They aren't watching just one kid at a time.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Men largely having been raised on a steady diet of internalized misogyny and privilege unwilling to acknowledge the systemic realities behind the impractical, unnecessary economic stratification faced by women since forever instead revert to the tried and true appeal to the status quo as natural fallacy, as this most easily relieves them of the responsibility of having to look objectively at the world around them and consider the well-being and status of people not like themselves. They then by extension excuse themselves of this requirement wholesale using the reasoning that the emotional and mental labor that has never been obliged of them should not be obliged of them now or in the future as that is the responsibility of the lesser female class.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kids should be starting pre K at age 4 then then child care would involve after school or half days so the number to be considered is age 18 months to 4 years so around 10 million in the US and for after school care add another 15 million. It is very doable and would do an enormous in public good. California has had paid family leave for for 20 years in the 6th largest economy in the world and other western countries provide even more social and economic support and still have thriving economies. The Model from Germany with a large population and sizable immigrant population being able to do social services that republicans say are impossible or too expensive shows republicans are just lying to keep people working, poor and without a good way to improve their lives.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We are looking at paying 2k a month for one infant, and are still going to have to juggle 6 months of care until the wait list clears. We put a deposit down IN THE FIRST TRIMESTER.
WE WERE TOLD THAT PEOPLE THINKING OF CONCEIVING WERE GETTING TOURS
Denver is farking expensive.
 
