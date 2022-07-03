 Skip to content
(MSN)   Texas cops trash home and refuse to pay for damages. Insurance won't cover damage by cops. Then a little thing called the Fifth Amendment came into play. Tag is for homeowner and creative law firm   (msn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect's suicide.

I'm guessing if they'd have been white and tweeting their rights as sovereign citizens this would have dragged out for weeks and resulted in about $200 in lost food and $100,000 in surplus dildos for the homeowner.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is common everywhere, but I was even less surprised when I this took place in my home state.....sigh
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops can still steal all your money and keep it for themselves, of course.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure the current SCOTUS will reverse the decision and make the homeowner pay the police.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Think what a better world it would be ... if all governments had a basic policy to always put things back where they found them and to clean up their own mess."


What kind of magical government is he referring to? I have three kids and a slob for a wife. I can't even implement that policy around my own home.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Institute for Justice are those extremist nuts who fight for the Bill of Rights, school choice, and direct shipping of wine across state lines, and against excessive fines, qualified immunity, and  eminent domain abuse. You know, whackos.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"stop resisting!" *whack* "stop resisting!" *whack* "stop resisting!" *whack*
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect's suicide.

I'm guessing if they'd have been white and tweeting their rights as sovereign citizens this would have dragged out for weeks and resulted in about $200 in lost food and $100,000 in surplus dildos for the homeowner.


Sometimes (more rarely, to be sure), the cops kill white people too. In this case, it sounds like he had decided his own fate.

I'm glad the police were held accountable for the damage, even though it looks like they didn't have much of a choice. Ms. Baker certainly had no choice.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 FTA: Author Robert Fulghum imagines the implications in his classic essay, All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten

You know...if you're quoting that book in 2022, you're probably an asshole.

The question I have is why doesn't home insurance cover police damage?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The Institute for Justice are those extremist nuts who fight for the Bill of Rights, school choice, and direct shipping of wine across state lines, and against excessive fines, qualified immunity, and  eminent domain abuse. You know, whackos.


"school choice" is literally designed to shift public money from poorer neighborhoods to weathier ones, and when you add "vouchers" to the mix, you shift public money to private companies.  aka "corporate handouts".

if you dont understand how that happens, look at the schools are provided federal and state funds.
 
olorin604
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At this rate police departments are going to be ruined, expecting them to pay for misconduct settlements and the wreckage they leave behind in the normal course of business.

Well it would have an impact if police departments were expected to pay these, not hide them in general expenditures for the city to avoid scrutiny.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The Institute for Justice are those extremist nuts who fight for the Bill of Rights, school choice, and direct shipping of wine across state lines, and against excessive fines, qualified immunity, and  eminent domain abuse. You know, whackos.


Donations incoming.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: FTA: Author Robert Fulghum imagines the implications in his classic essay, All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten

You know...if you're quoting that book in 2022, you're probably an asshole.

The question I have is why doesn't home insurance cover police damage?


Because almost nobody reads their policies. They compare price and maybe like two or three numbers. They couldn't understand the specifics if they tried...I know I couldn't.

Lots of people just get the cheapest thing their mortgage company will allow. And this is rare enough that mortgage companies don't check for it.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I lived in D.C. in the same apartment building as Jonathan Pollard, the spy for Israel.  His wife, Anne Henderson, told the FBI that she had hidden microfilm (this was a long time ago) in other apartments in the building. The FBI literally destroyed my place trying to find anything, I think they only did three apartments before they decided she was lying. I was covered for the repairs (the building was going condo at the time and I was in the process of purchasing mine) I believe the reimbursement came from the federal government, the actual check went from the government to their chosen construction crew, I never handled any of it.
Later, Fawn Hall (Ollie North's secretary) was "dating" a navel officer who lived in the building, the FBI visited again but without incident.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: "Think what a better world it would be ... if all governments had a basic policy to always put things back where they found them and to clean up their own mess."


What kind of magical government is he referring to? I have three kids and a slob for a wife. I can't even implement that policy around my own home.


If that "slob of a wife" logs into Fark and see your views...  She might suddenly be husband-less with 3 kids worth of child support and spousal support while you live in a cardboard box next to the bridge you're going to hang yourself from in 2 years once you realize you farked up...
Or its all just for attention and you don't have a wife. Cuz the only people who openly say such things and mean it are men who are not married  or guys who have nothing left to live for and see it as the easy death out.
Married men are too scared to be such shiat talkers about their wives.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: koder: Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect's suicide.

I'm guessing if they'd have been white and tweeting their rights as sovereign citizens this would have dragged out for weeks and resulted in about $200 in lost food and $100,000 in surplus dildos for the homeowner.

Sometimes (more rarely, to be sure), the cops kill white people too. In this case, it sounds like he had decided his own fate.

I'm glad the police were held accountable for the damage, even though it looks like they didn't have much of a choice. Ms. Baker certainly had no choice.


I'm not sure how this would play out in Canada. In my mind though? It should be about accountability. Did the police HAVE to destroy the home? Maybe(probably debatable)? Since the homeowner had literally zero connection(culpability) in this? I don't see how the police/city cannot be held responsible. Intentional or not.
Had Ms. Baker had ANY role in the events (illegal mind you). Then all bets are off. Sleep in the bed you made.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
6-3 coming soon!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: misanthropicsob: FTA: Author Robert Fulghum imagines the implications in his classic essay, All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten

You know...if you're quoting that book in 2022, you're probably an asshole.

The question I have is why doesn't home insurance cover police damage?

Because almost nobody reads their policies. They compare price and maybe like two or three numbers. They couldn't understand the specifics if they tried...I know I couldn't.

Lots of people just get the cheapest thing their mortgage company will allow. And this is rare enough that mortgage companies don't check for it.


It seems like a bizarre enough clause that it should be illegal.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

misanthropicsob: FTA: Author Robert Fulghum imagines the implications in his classic essay, All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten

You know...if you're quoting that book in 2022, you're probably an asshole.

The question I have is why doesn't home insurance cover police damage?


Because it's a natural disaster, just like the insurance company said
 
