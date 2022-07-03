 Skip to content
(CNN)   How Americans cope with inflation: basically going to back to how we lived in our twenties, only with more crushing debt   (cnn.com)
    Sad, Filling station, Convenience store, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gas station convenience stores, gas pump, 7-Eleven, Tuberculosis  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They bought frozen pizzas and large bags of chips at vastly overpriced gas station markets?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Live like a poor college student" has mostly been my philosophy since I was a poor college student.

I say "mostly" because sometimes I have money to buy something nice, like an ER visit or a camera lens.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess it's back to mugging old ladies and securities fraud for me.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess it's time for me to turn on the red light again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working or studying every waking moment? It may not be a lot of fun but you'll get through it.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, in my 20's we had double digit inflation and gas was about $5/gal in today's dollars. It sucked back then and it sucks again now. College was essentially free, though, so we had that going for us.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a car payment and, um, that's it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a mega corp bailout.

No bailout for real people though.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you live in your car and eat bugs?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll probably be fine, due to living far below our means and being DINKs.

I'm not sure how some people will survive though.  I don't even know how some people are paying the bills now.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am soothing my guilt at having 'stuff' by trying to embrace 'FYGM' without thinking too much about it.

I was born in time to be able to afford a house despite not being born into a wealthy family.  My kids will be waiting on grandparents to die.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No.  It was mentioning crushing debt.  I don't have crushing debt.  My car payment is only $160 a month.  This is far lower than any car payment I usually have.  Also, I work from home.  Basically the car is for when I shop for groceries.  One or two things, and I'll just walk to the store, but it's rare I get one or two things.
 
brilett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm too old to get arrested for stealing food.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At the same time, consumers are shopping less frequently at the gas station convenience store. "But when they do come into the store, they're consolidating their purchases," he said. "Instead of buying just one or two items, they're making a bigger basket of purchases, maybe for the entire week."

I haven't looked at the prices of food in a gas station in over ten years, but I imagine it is still wildly overpriced.  Buying more at once might save a 10-20 minutes a week compared to stopping at a grocery store, but the end price will be higher.
 
aperson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So many companies are hesitant to give their employees raises that match inflation in this environment.  The only way to get what you're worth in the new economy is to change jobs.  My wife and her supervisor both quit their jobs at her old company the same week a few months ago.  The company panicked and gave all the staff a 10% raise.  I'm leaving my job for a significant raise in a couple weeks as well.

My advice is that there is no money in being a loyal employee.  Always be on the lookout for better paying opportunities.

/I understand that it won't work for everyone, but it's a little advice for those who can make it work.  I'm fortunate to be a trades person in a super high demand area.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You mean I'm going to slam strangers I picked up at night clubs every weekend?! fark yeah, bro!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

And lots and lots of '80s bush.

/ and cocaine
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

That tune is now stuck in my head, you asshole.

The Police - Roxanne (HQ)
Youtube 3kSytqNE_2Q
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Oh never mind, the end of the article has the gas stations pricing themselves as equivalent to local grocery stores.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

was quite the moron at twenty so that checks out.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I had a friend that worked at a 7-11 on the night shift that used to let me come in and fill my backpack up with canned goods. Not particularly proud of it, but kept me and my roommates from starving back when we were super broke in the late 80's...
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're so hungry they could eat a sandwich from a gas station?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This seems dumb. Convenience stores should do worse because they are already overpriced and lower quality. Who's trying to budget by buying milk there? "I'm there already to buy gas" doesn't make a ton of sense because most of the big box chains sell gas too.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

My kids get something my parents never got me:  $10,000.  Years ago, we got suckered into buying life insurance for our two kids at the time, and I wound up getting our third child signed up much later.  When they turn 21, they can take the money.  It may be chump change by then, but it'll be a small fortune that could at least give them a chance to push ahead of their peers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A general strike for UBI would be nice. But that would be socialism.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Okay.
 
aperson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

That's smart, funny, and sad all at once.  When do we get a sad button?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Found your car:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've lived like that before and I can do it again.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aperson: So many companies are hesitant to give their employees raises that match inflation in this environment.  The only way to get what you're worth in the new economy is to change jobs.  My wife and her supervisor both quit their jobs at her old company the same week a few months ago.  The company panicked and gave all the staff a 10% raise.  I'm leaving my job for a significant raise in a couple weeks as well.

My advice is that there is no money in being a loyal employee.  Always be on the lookout for better paying opportunities.

/I understand that it won't work for everyone, but it's a little advice for those who can make it work.  I'm fortunate to be a trades person in a super high demand area.


My wife might be a former coworker of yours. She has golden handcuffs so she "can't" quit but a bunch of people did after the CSuite refused raises/work from home. Buncha folks bounced so they gave a huge across the board raise and kicked the WFH decision down to lower management.

TL;DR Tell your wife thanks for the raise and I hope she enjoys the new job.
 
palelizard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farking Young Republicans.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I try and buy things when they are on sale and keep a spare one on the shelf at home so when it's not in stock at the store I can wait and not be left short.

Also started de-boning my own chicken. Bone in thighs and split chicken breast are on sale for 99 cents a pound still.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not gonna read the article.. is it a lot of partying spending tons every week drinking doing drugs and farking random people + occasional group sex? Because that was a great time.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aperson: So many companies are hesitant to give their employees raises that match inflation in this environment.  The only way to get what you're worth in the new economy is to change jobs.  My wife and her supervisor both quit their jobs at her old company the same week a few months ago.  The company panicked and gave all the staff a 10% raise.  I'm leaving my job for a significant raise in a couple weeks as well.

My advice is that there is no money in being a loyal employee.  Always be on the lookout for better paying opportunities.

/I understand that it won't work for everyone, but it's a little advice for those who can make it work.  I'm fortunate to be a trades person in a super high demand area.


I've been at my place for 10 years. I've thought about making a move but if layoffs happen it's the new people that go first. I do ok where I am so I'm probably going to stay for now.

This sucks for the poor mostly. It's not like my debt got more expensive as the mortgage and car payment are fixed rates.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

There's such a thing as a 'food wasteland' where grocery stores are very few and the 7-11, Wawa, or gas station is the only option that doesn't take a couple hours and 4 buses
 
mononymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: They're so hungry they could eat a sandwich from a gas station?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If people are spending more at convenience stores, has anyone looked to see if the reverse
is happening at places like Starbucks?  Are people going for the cheap coffee versus the
expensive coffee?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cut everything you consume in half.  You'll need that money for rent and bills.  If you smoke, quit or cut radically down.  Buy store brands.  You can live just as well on cold cut sandwiches and freeze dried Ramen noodles.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yes and that sucks. But people in those areas aren't suddenly turning to these places, they were already shopping there.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aperson: So many companies are hesitant to give their employees raises that match inflation in this environment.  The only way to get what you're worth in the new economy is to change jobs.  My wife and her supervisor both quit their jobs at her old company the same week a few months ago.  The company panicked and gave all the staff a 10% raise.  I'm leaving my job for a significant raise in a couple weeks as well.

My advice is that there is no money in being a loyal employee.  Always be on the lookout for better paying opportunities.

/I understand that it won't work for everyone, but it's a little advice for those who can make it work.  I'm fortunate to be a trades person in a super high demand area.


When people talk about the inflation rate or just 'inflation'; they are distilling a ton of information down to a single number.

There is absolutely no reason to think that the overall magically calculated inflation rate should track with someone's wages. And it doesn't.

The inflation rate doesn't even represent how much any individual person needs to maintain the same lifestyle. Because inflation happens in different areas, differently. Both geographically different areas and different segments of the economy. Rent might be up 25% in your city but 3% in a rural Midwestern town. And someone with a 30 yr. Fixed might not care at all about it

There is no reason to expect wages to match inflation.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It's addressing the general air of "why tf would anyone shop there anyway?"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

You're never too old. The excuses even get better.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

So do nothing and let people already on the edge just go to hell? Sure, why not, it fits with the overall trend.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: I try and buy things when they are on sale and keep a spare one on the shelf at home so when it's not in stock at the store I can wait and not be left short.

Also started de-boning my own chicken. Bone in thighs and split chicken breast are on sale for 99 cents a pound still.


Cook it with the bones in, it will taste better.

Alternatively, save the bones and skin and bits to make stock, so you can make the Good Rice.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

My Sharona - Reality Bites (3/10) Movie CLIP (1994) HD
Youtube SQVw58aDt3Y
 
gottagopee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The resurrection of Depression Era cooking is once more upon us!!

I used to get weird looks for bagging up the trimmed bits of veg & tossing it in the freezer until the husband and his family got a bowl of roasted veggie broth. My grandmother just about rose from her grave in triumph.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I lived on these when I was poor 25 years ago.  I can do it again.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/$1 each at Walmart
//throw in some cheap protein
///dinner
 
