(CNN)   Did you have "Giant African land snails put county under quarantine" on your 2022 Florida disaster bingo card? If you did, um... congratulations?   (cnn.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snails can't read the quarantine.  They'll violate it.  Slowly.
 
Cache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The state that brought us De Santis also brings us invasive snails.  Coincidence or karma?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The snails pose a health risk to humans because they carry a parasite called rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis, Christina Chitty, a public information director at FDACS, told CNN.

When asked how the department planned to remove the snails, the steely-eyed Chitty replied simply "bang bang."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Luckily Florida has lots of freedom and redhats. That should keep the snails away.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They are slowly taking over the world. Everybody pani...oh forget about it, by the time we get to a good panic they will probably all be rounded up. After all, they are snails.
 
petec
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
break out the white wine and butter
 
killershark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

petec: break out the white wine and butter


No! Don't do that. Eating it can give you meningitis. Wrong snails!
 
