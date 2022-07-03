 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   PR position opening Tuesday in Orlando   (wesh.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not a divisive press release at all.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't have truth in press releases.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The statement was funny and true and fireworks are stupid. What kind of Karen would get riled up over something like that to where they'd actually need to complain about it?
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby prefers to have sunshine blown up his ass, dammit!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry if we hurt your fee-fees."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: The statement was funny and true and fireworks are stupid. What kind of Karen would get riled up over something like that to where they'd actually need to complain about it?


Difficulty: Florida.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's someone ready for a different job.   At The Onion.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somebody will hire them after their inevitable firing - that's good writing.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Come celebrate a country so great even God has a poster of Uncle Sam in his bedroom and gives it a little kiss before going to sleep.  There will be fireworks.
 
powhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every country has done bad shiat in the past.  That's why they are still countries today.  Everyone will get over it.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That sort of corny copy is good if you're advertising some sort of meal delivery service that exploits gig workers and restaurants, but I can see how it wouldn't work from a municipality.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Come for the Nazis marching in the streets of Boston and the ex President under investigation, stay for the party!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hesnotwrongyouknow.jpg
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Come celebrate the freedom we have in this country. The freedom to be a rich, straight, white man (or his Handmaid)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Come for the Nazis marching in the streets of Boston and the ex President under investigation, stay for the party!


Even since people explained to me that the 4th was just like Guy Fawkes except for no effigy burning and more speeches and parades, I wondered if the US would ever go in for burning effigies.  Plural makes sense now.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Every country has done bad shiat in the past.  That's why they are still countries today.  Everyone will get over it.


So?  This is about the bad shiat in the present.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Every country has done bad shiat in the past.  That's why they are still countries today.  Everyone will get over it.


Last guy that said "you'll get over it", disappeared from Fark.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And the race to the bottom continues.  Honestly, do we have to sardonically shiat on everything?

Whoever wrote that initial press release needs their ass kicked.
 
