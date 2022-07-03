 Skip to content
(Some Wheelie Bin Guy)   It's fair to assume that some alcohol was involved   (corkbeo.ie) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slow news day.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the normal is a traffic cone, that's impressive.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm laughing about this more than I should be.

As someone who's initiated similar drunken frivolity in the past , I must tip my hat and say well done!

Even with a ladder, it wouldn't have been easy getting that trash can up there.

Without a ladder?   Pure motivation and disregard for life and limb.

Bravo!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
comedy.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Wanted for questioning:
[comedy.co.uk image 850x425]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's impressive! I'll drink to that!
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is true. I've never seen a wheelie bin drink that much before.
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Need an IRONIC tag just for this line...

The first Father Matthew temperance society headquarters were on what later became known as Sober Lane off Sullivan's Quay - now home to one of the biggest beer gardens in the city
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An Irish teetotaling priest who refused to condemn slavery when he visited America.
He's lucky it was only a trash can.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Weegies wanted for questioning.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: An Irish teetotaling priest who refused to condemn slavery when he visited America.
He's lucky it was only a trash can.


Wasn't very bright if he was trying to take alcohol away from a similarly impoverished and enslaved nation now was he?!

Bothersome do gooder.

If he had directed his effort to another worthy cause like displacement of alcohol with food...ok, now we are getting somewhere.

Wheelie bins it is, then!
 
drxym
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That statue is pretty prominent in Cork with many people walking past. Even in the dead of night there is foot traffic. Kind of surprising nobody called the gardai while it was happening since it must have taken some effort to get up there.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drxym: That statue is pretty prominent in Cork with many people walking past. Even in the dead of night there is foot traffic. Kind of surprising nobody called the gardai while it was happening since it must have taken some effort to get up there.


I dunno, if I saw it it's unlikely I would call the police. I find it hilarious. No damage to the statue either. The best kind of vandalism
 
