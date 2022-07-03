 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 130 of WW3: Moscow claims capture of Lysychansk, Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, US to send advanced surface-to-air missile systems, while Belarus has entered the chat. It's your Sunday Ukraine War discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
11
    More: News, ture of the Donbas, War, Russia-Ukraine war, NATO's Stoltenberg, itary aid, new mil, Russian forces con, US  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Harvesting in 2022

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 03.07.2022 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

In the Seversky direction, the enemy fired from the territory of the Russian Federation the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Bachivska and Vovkivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy defends the positions previously occupied. He shelled with artillery areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Perepod, Verkhniy Saltiv, Zamulivka, Volobuivka, Milova, Protopopivka, Pytomnyk, Prudyanka and Nortsivka.

Enemy assault near Prudyanka our soldiers successfully repelled. The enemy carried out an airstrike near Mospanovo and Grakove.

In the Slavic direction, the invaders defend themselves. They fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery areas of the settlements of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya, Sukha Kamianka, Sokopillya and Mayaky. The enemy uses electronic warfare complexes.
Move.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out shelling near Novoluhanske and Mayneve. He carried out an airstrike near Pokrovsky. Trying to conduct an offensive in the area of the settlement Disputed, the fighting continues.

The Russian invaders are carrying out systematic missile strikes in the Mykolaiv direction.

Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions as of the morning

the enemy struck the Krivoy Rog district. Several times hit the suburban massif in Zelenodolsk - three houses destroyed, one damaged. Previously, people were not injured.

📍Donetsk region the

Enemy struck dobropillya. As a result of the attack, one house was destroyed and six others were damaged. Among the injured are two children.

On July 2, the Russians killed four civilians in Donetsk region: in Orlivka, Novomykolayivka, Krasnohorivka and Sloviansk. Another five people were injured, including two children in Dobropillya. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

📍

Enemy su-24 bombers, under the cover of a Su-30 fighter, carried out two bomb attacks on the island of Zmiiny. Subsequently, from the Su-30 fighter on the Belgorod-Dniester district again fired a missile Kh-31, which hit the household building of the coastal recreation center.

📍
Luhansk Region
Occupiers are entrenched in Lysychansk, as well as in Vernokamenets, continue to destroy settlements. Last day, rescuers eliminated the fire of high-rise buildings and private estates, a store, as well as another shopping center. The injured woman was hospitalized in dnipropetrovsk region. Zolotarivka and Bilohorivka suffered from the shelling carried out by the Russian army.
Aviation of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in virtually all areas of hostilities - in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. About twenty units of enemy equipment and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the Russian city of Belgorod this night was restless. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, "a series of loud noises" were heard. There are partial destruction of 11 apartment buildings, three dead and four injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In the media there were reports that fragments of missiles of the Russian "Pantsir S1" missiles were stuck in the shelled high-rise buildings of Belgorod. There are no such missile and gun systems in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The New Phase Of The War In Ukraine
Youtube fejo8cXMpSw


/NSFW
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fasahd: In the media there were reports that fragments of missiles of the Russian "Pantsir S1" missiles were stuck in the shelled high-rise buildings of Belgorod. There are no such missile and gun systems in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


So, "Liar liar, Pantsir fire?"
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Russian soldier calling his wife to say that they had to take their commander hostage to prevent him from fleeing the front lines and abandoning their wounded.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3520593-russian-soldiers-take-their-commander-prisoner-so-that-he-would-not-flee-intercept.html
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd like to think that some more potent anti-aircraft weaponry will help stop these air to surface
cruise missiles and bombing runs...The willful destruction of non-military targets continues to grind my
gears..Still waiting for that ultimate FU from Ukraine to all that by dropping a span of the
Kerch Strait bridge...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.