Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Girl whose family owned the beach house was on her stomach catching rays. Looking at her ass I inquired if she was pregnant. Too drunk to honor her request to leave so kept drinking until I passed out.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was just a young hot shot F-16 fighter jock. Then the aliens came.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was just a young hot shot F-16 fighter jock. Then the aliens came.


Did you welcome them to Earf?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Ragin' Asian: I was just a young hot shot F-16 fighter jock. Then the aliens came.

Did you welcome them to Earf?


Keep my planet's name out your mouth.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A long time ago on a river not very far away...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Serious, but kind of bittersweet story. My grandmother's birthday was on July 4th. For some reason, my family spent the day every year at Six Flags Great Adventure. I was thinking on that recently and realized she must've hated it. To provide context, she spent decades as an adult special Ed teacher in Harlem. Every weekday, rain or shine, she trekked her 5'1 self five miles each way to work through Harlem when Harlem was still scary. She didn't take the subway because that was even scarier. Why the hell would she have wanted to spend her birthday in the hot New Jersey sun walking through an amusement park? I guess she liked seeing her grandkids enjoying themselves. When the cousins grew up, we threw her a banging party where she could just feel honored.  She passed two years ago at 97. Happy birthday, Lola.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I spent every 4th of my childhood in the Canadian wilderness. We'd celebrate Canada Day on the 1st and shoot off fireworks early to avoid the mosquito hordes. I am and have always been an American citizen.

/csb
//my parents would lie to the Canadian border patrol - they'd say two weeks and we'd spend 2.5 months in country
///a unique experience, dads seriously considering selling which is disappointing, but who the hell has time in this day and age to spend 2.5 months in the Canadian wilderness (Lake Nipissing/North Bay Area)
 
ingo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From age 9 to 12 I went to a boys choir camp for two weeks each summer.  This was serious business with 5 hours each day spent in rehearsal and turning out professional grade choristers.  The camp was located in a large building on Middle Bass Island in Lake Erie and was a bit primitive by city boy standards.  The rehearsals and services took place in the all-purpose town hall which had a two sided painting on the wall.  One side was painted with a crucifix for the occasional Catholic service from a visiting priest and the other was a plain cross for Protestant services.  As we were all Episcopalian (aka Pope-free Gin'n'Tonic Catholic) we could use either side.

Each year we had a guest director from some Cathedral or from the Royal School of Church Music in the UK since we were Anglophile AF.  This caused a certain amount of confusion for the newbies each year as they had to learn British English names for notes (e.g. breve = whole note, quaver= eighth note).

For the locals, the highlight of the camp was the evening service that we would sing on July 4th.  It was mostly music with maybe one prayer, but the important part was singing every USA! USA! hymn in the Episcopal hymnal plus a few standards.  The Star-Spangled Banner sounds pretty good when sung by an entire choir where everyone is on key and synchronized.  We'd also sing My Country 'tis of Thee.

With British lyrics.

Of course everyone in the audience knew the lyrics, but when we launched into it after the intro there were great looks of horror as 50 or more people thought they were having a collective stroke and could no longer understand language.  Their brains took a good minute to figure out that we were singing God Save the Queen.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kozlo: I spent every 4th of my childhood in the Canadian wilderness. We'd celebrate Canada Day on the 1st and shoot off fireworks early to avoid the mosquito hordes. I am and have always been an American citizen.

/csb
//my parents would lie to the Canadian border patrol - they'd say two weeks and we'd spend 2.5 months in country
///a unique experience, dads seriously considering selling which is disappointing, but who the hell has time in this day and age to spend 2.5 months in the Canadian wilderness (Lake Nipissing/North Bay Area)


When I was very young my parents and lots of their friends spent the summers on Lake Joseph. You're right about the mosquitos. They're so big that technically they can legally own property.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We were all sitting around the table and well, maybe it was due to all the mead we were drinking, but be wrote a super fancy crank letter to King George III.  Things got a little out of hand after that.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kozlo: I spent every 4th of my childhood in the Canadian wilderness. We'd celebrate Canada Day on the 1st and shoot off fireworks early to avoid the mosquito hordes. I am and have always been an American citizen.

/csb
//my parents would lie to the Canadian border patrol - they'd say two weeks and we'd spend 2.5 months in country
///a unique experience, dads seriously considering selling which is disappointing, but who the hell has time in this day and age to spend 2.5 months in the Canadian wilderness (Lake Nipissing/North Bay Area)


Don't let him sell to people who will put up condos
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My four July 4ths outside of the United States:

Vancouver, Canada:  Cold and rainy
Perth, Australia:  Cold and rainy
Tahiti:  Warm and sunny, worked on my tan
Toronto, Canada:  Warm and sunny, worked on my tan
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
kermit the forg:

Def worried about that. My dad bought in 1972 up there, and now all the Toronto money has started creeping North from the Muskokas because they're so crowded and played out. Nipissing was a lake with literal shacks dotting the islands/shorelines, now in the last decade a$$holes are building multimillion dollar McMansions.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was maybe 7 or 8, my parents took me to a big park that had a giant enclosed slide with all sorts of monkey bars, ropes and things to climb up to the long, enclosed area at the top. There were dozens of us climbing and going down the slide. It didn't take us long to learn that with the enclosed area and its small gaps on all sides that we could look out that we could go in, and just stay there.  Watch and laugh at our parents freaking out that they'd lost us, searching for us all over the park. We were all strangers and hadn't really interreacted while playing, but we all became friends laughing at our parents and pointing out what this or that parent was doing at the time, like leading a security guard somewhere else entirely where they'd last seen their child.
 
