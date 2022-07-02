 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 896: "Amphibians and Reptiles"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Amphibians and Reptiles

Description: Exactly what the title says-show us pictures of amphibians or reptiles.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Turtle laying eggs in our rural yard
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Small toad - Larger than life here small.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Black Rat Snake descending our chimney.
(I have no idea why it went up)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Western Pond Turtle
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Red-eared Slider
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unfortunate Bullfrog
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Minnesota State Fair, August 2015

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Our turtle - named Turtle - is a 32-year-old Eastern Box and finds that food is better enjoyed when he applies it directly to his head.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Leopard Frog, July 2015

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  


by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Iguana
//St Thomas
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  


by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Turtle I pulled off the road
//Charlotte, NC
///River Cooter, I believe
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  


by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/Hawksbill Turtle
//St Thomas, USVI
///Taken today. I only entered two photos before today, because I was hoping to add a turtle photo. I'm pretty pumped to have seen it, and a few others today.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
snake-002 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Black snake searching the bromeliads in our front yard for frogs
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cancun-132 by Jonathan, on Flickr

A rather fat iguana on the grounds of Chichen Itza, Mexico.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
snake-011 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Another black snake on the prowl, this time in the back yard. Could be the same one as earlier.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sydney, Australia Aquarium.
 
