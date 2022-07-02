 Skip to content
Michigan State University offering "Adulting 101" courses. You know, the things your PARENTS use to teach you as a child growing up
21
    More: Awkward, Michigan State University, Michigan, Lansing, Michigan, Gray News, East Lansing, Michigan, young adults, Gray Media Group, Michigan State  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson One: Don't apply for the school logo credit card just for the free hoodie.

Wait, what? Capital One is a partner sponsor of the stadium? Oh, in that case "the higher the APR, the harder you party!"
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Teach what my parents know?

Like how to wade in a swimming pool with your shoes on?

How to tip 9% on a check?

How to guilt-trip your kids at the holidays?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How to blanch: laugh at the process and buy frozen veggies from the freezer section that give you more for your money with an initial freeze infinitely better than anything you could hope to do at home
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, I recall many conversations at my parents knee of the intricacies of landlord-tenant law, something they hadn't experienced in 20 years by the time I left for college, subby.

/Stupid clickbait headline is stupid
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How to cook rice without burning it.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*used

How much will their parents be paying for that class?

I see it doesn't have basics like budgeting or laundry.  Or cooking.  Not much point in learning about food storage if you don't know what to do with it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Okay, what the actual f*ck?

Learn what blanching is, what foods need to be blanched and why, what foods freeze well, and what foods don't. These tips will help you preserve your food and save money.

I am 58 years old, I do not know what "blanching" is, never learned it, and was never taught by a mother who came from West By God Virginia raised by a woman who lived through the Great Depression ffs. I did, however, grow up in the Reagan Recession and learned how to cook.

July 26: Informed Renter
Know your rights and responsibilities as a tenant. We will talk about the rental process from finding a place to live to moving out.

I learned this as many of us did: The hard way. A class in doing it might work (she said dubiously) but it's pretty straightforward: fill out renter's application, pay deposit, move in. Don't fark the place up too badly, give notice, move out. You will never get your deposit back, so don't try. There, I've saved you a two-week course.August 2: Healthy UHow to keep yourself healthy now and in the future? Learn some strategies and ways to advocate for your wellness, stay mentally, and physically healthy as you transition into adulthood.

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
scififan4 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: How to blanch: laugh at the process and buy frozen veggies from the freezer section that give you more for your money with an initial freeze infinitely better than anything you could hope to do at home


I don't know, I live in farming country, I can get a year's worth of produce for very little money here. If I process it well I have very nice, very fresh, produce all year for way less than buying from the freezer section. Being able to blanch and freeze food (or dehydrate, can, etc...) is super useful.

Also, those skills were basically mandatory in my family, Grandma's family almost starved during the depression and she was determined we would all know how to provide for ourselves without depending on what the store wanted to charge for food.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Topics include:

* How to sue your HOA

* When is a TRO appropriate

* Which state can I go to for a legal abortion

* What to do if your boss calls the competition f**s and p***ies.

* What do you do now that your crypto wallet has been stolen/is worthless
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kids who pay attention in classes will already know this stuff and kids who don't are still going to complain that no one taught them.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: How to cook rice without burning it.


Step #1: Get a rice cooker.

There is no Step #2.
 
algman
I would modify this to "make sure to do as much damage as the deposit, since you will never get it back"
 
starlost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3 credits for the athletes on scholarships. Also get rocks for jocks[geology 101] with C. Nile Oldguy, tennis or bowling, and mass media taught by one of the grad students.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If these classes are scheduled in the morning, they'll be a terrible failure simply because the parents won't be around to kick the students out of bed.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The kind of student who would voluntarily take summer courses is the type that least needs Adulting 101.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: How to cook rice without burning it.


2 parts water to 1 part rice, heat water to boil, put in rice, a pat of butter and a pinch of salt, then reduce heat to low, and cook for about 20 minutes. 

Conversely, buy a rice cooker.

Learning to cook a few basic dishes at home-stirfry, chili, quesadillas- instead of using Doordash for every meal will save you money and impress dates.

I'd definitely urge young'uns to be smart about saving money and keeping to an exercise routine, but my #1 recommendation would be to travel while you're young and unencumbered by kids and a mortgage. Ideally, they should try to get paid to travel, like teaching English abroad for a year, but nothing beats seeing the world when you are young and flexible.
 
70Ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You kids.   Didn't we learn everything from Dr Benjamin Spock?   Everyone's a winner.   You should be a kid your entire life.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Adulting 101"

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I still use knowledge from Humanities 242 Plants and Man.

It was one of those classes where you could brew beer for a final but if it didn't turn out amazing you'd get a B.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ECON 201: Water Softener Salt Procurement, Storage, and Usage

COMM 411: "Because, I Said So" (BISO) - The Art of Parental Justification

INDS 305: Contemporary Furnace Filter Concepts

MKTG 101: LinkedIn Etiquette and Professionalism

ACCT 400: Special Topics in Bill Paying
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

