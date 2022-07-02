 Skip to content
(Reddit) Chairslats 2 The Plastic Boogaloo. NSFW
41
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oww My Balls!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do your balls hang high do your balls hang low do they itch like a biatch when you drag em through the ditch
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That needs a FLORIDA tag.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I actually just flew back from Miami, and boy are my arms tired.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Please green this, just for the sake of nostalgia.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
bwahahahahahaha!

The Ballsack Conundrum Rides Again!!!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Demetrius: Please green this, just for the sake of nostalgia.


I wasn't here for the first one.

But yay green
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't move, need advice, soonish.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wear pants
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so very scared
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soft Cell - Tainted Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube XZVpR3Pk-r8


//because Yackety Sax doesn't work very well for this
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Demetrius: Please green this, just for the sake of nostalgia.

I wasn't here for the first one.

But yay green


My son recently joined Fark. I've been here as a lurker almost since the beginning. I heard about it on Screensavers. He was very confused by some of the back stories I was telling him, including this one, just recently. I hope there's a link to the original thread posted before this goes green and he sees it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he got some help soonish.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: Gubbo: Demetrius: Please green this, just for the sake of nostalgia.

I wasn't here for the first one.

But yay green

My son recently joined Fark. I've been here as a lurker almost since the beginning. I heard about it on Screensavers. He was very confused by some of the back stories I was telling him, including this one, just recently. I hope there's a link to the original thread posted before this goes green and he sees it.


Screensavers . That is a name I've not heard for ages. I loved that show.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the last photo of the poor guy flipping the chair off that made me lose it. Epic.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: slepygryhnd: Gubbo: Demetrius: Please green this, just for the sake of nostalgia.

I wasn't here for the first one.

But yay green

My son recently joined Fark. I've been here as a lurker almost since the beginning. I heard about it on Screensavers. He was very confused by some of the back stories I was telling him, including this one, just recently. I hope there's a link to the original thread posted before this goes green and he sees it.

Screensavers . That is a name I've not heard for ages. I loved that show.


ZDTV, baby!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the original? Because all I get is a blank page. And if it's the original, I dont need to see it. As much as I love looking at a ballsack skin, my memory is good enough.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a poser.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says history never repeats?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Is this the original? Because all I get is a blank page. And if it's the original, I dont need to see it. As much as I love looking at a ballsack skin, my memory is good enough.


Imagine a plum being served on two plates that are very close to one another.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: Gubbo: Demetrius: Please green this, just for the sake of nostalgia.

I wasn't here for the first one.

But yay green

My son recently joined Fark. I've been here as a lurker almost since the beginning. I heard about it on Screensavers. He was very confused by some of the back stories I was telling him, including this one, just recently. I hope there's a link to the original thread posted before this goes green and he sees it.


https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473/Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared-Help-Details-In-thread#new

Fark original thread.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, fuck reddit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

NUTS!
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After that thread, I'm amazed the logo wasn't changed to have a slatted chair behind the squirrel.

/Don't mention the Guinness towels!
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Also, fark reddit
[Fark user image 425x556]


You should replace the blur with a cartoon middle finger, pointed at the chair.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Careful with those tinsnips, Eugene!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Also, fark reddit
[Fark user image 425x556]


Username checks out.
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I see the scissors are there.

Everything just a whole lot more Alpaca-like.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is a reason for placing your towel on beach chairs.  Now you know that reason.

Just realized they cut one slat which do not work and are now cutting a second in a similar way.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Vasectomy!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: It was the last photo of the poor guy flipping the chair off that made me lose it. Epic.


The moment that mage me laugh hardest was after  somebody  bot him to list the items which he could reach. and one of the items was a pair of scissors. Someone had a good idea to take the scissor and carefully pry the slats apart. But he started off with something like like "oh scissors! Great. get the scissors and very carefully position them under the chair"  Many people seemed o think he was going to try to walk the chair dude through a coyote ugly sort of extraction surgery. And the entire thread went ff the raills with some saying NOOOOO. others telling tales of scrotum circulatory system and predicting bloodspills  similar to carrie at her first prom dance. Others wer imploring him to ge a real doctor for this otherwise infection and airborne illnesses would likely kill him not long after scissor hit flesh. It was the NOOOOOs though that made me laugh until I couldnt breathe
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sitting around naked is fun and all, but you have to watch out for those slats.

Slats and ball sacks, not even once.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XZVpR3Pk-r8]

//because Yackety Sax doesn't work very well for this


Sometimes I feel I've got my jewels caught
I've got my gonads pinched
From the slats you left under my naked bum
This slatted chair tries to shear my pair
And my shame is bared
For my balls are stuck, I'm so very scared
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine being "the help."
And you're a Farker, familiar with original thread.
How to not laugh your ass off?
Or live post?
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 346x750]


Change the www. to old.  Gets you through the site so you can click nsfw then Watch someone get their balls cut out of slat chair. Or cut out of a chair it's a picture you can choose your own adventure.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the "REDDIT is just a Fark clone" argument intensifies...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 346x750]


Welcome to 2022. Expect to see this kind of warning about viewing your OWN ass, on the next 10 years.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So the "REDDIT is just a Fark clone" argument intensifies...


Lately it seems a lot of Fark content shows up first on Reddit, gets "reported on" by Daily Fail, and then linked here.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
