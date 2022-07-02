 Skip to content
The world is stressful, so post pics of your pets - past, present and future. Bonus points for pics of you with your pet when you were a kid
124
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pi.  He's going to be freaking out soon.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was a simpler time
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Dexter and Daisy
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This heat is a bunch of Malarkey

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
i.ibb.coView Full Size
(This one came from Amazon)
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A couple of years old now, but one of my favorites:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is me and Butch. He was a St. Bernard mix who loved cheese. And yes, my fashion sense today is ever bit as good as it was then.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait... future?  Okay:

cdnb.artstation.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Salem snoozing on the mouse pad
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Son & DIL's cats, Sir Percy the Chonker and the newest addition to their household, Mason. Mason is looking a tad askance at Percy's antics.  I'm their honorary grandma.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are my boys. My black and white cat was put down a few months ago. It broke my heart but I understand now it was the right decision (he was diabetic and suddenly developed multiple seizures). My orange and white cat, Wolfgang, has opened up more since his death. He's a fun quirky little guy!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And last, but no least son & DIL's pupper, Miss Lady Lulu. She turns 2 years old this month.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


my younger pups was almost what I consider illegally cute when she was a wee puppy
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felix
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Petra, catching the light
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting outside can be soooo tiring
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fourstring
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We adopted Cocoa in February and had lost her by April. Hit by a car.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We mourned the dog longer than we had her. A month ago, the shelter called and asked us to foster some overflow. So we ended up adopting Toast:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xena
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duckie will turn 29 soon. We've had her for 21+ years. Cockatoos can be annoying, but she is very loving as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huey enjoying the motel life during our move
 
Uncle Hulka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washing my dog Jerry-O at our "summer" house on a creek in very rural
western Kentucky circa 1976.  It's a little fuzzy so you can't really tell, but I am wearing Wacky Packages pants.           
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Curseyoukhan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bella will listen to whatever you want to say ... as long as it's about her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dante 2007 -2019
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nikki 2006 - 2015
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dakota 2005-2016
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moose 2008-2021

If I'm gonna be sad, you're all gonna be sad with me.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pixter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She spent 4 years on the track, running and on 'roids, so she was always a scaredy cat. But the absolute sweetest dog. Sandy Paws, greyhound
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first dog from when I moved out of my parents' home: Berkeley, passed away in 2011.
Fark user imageView Full Size


My second dog: Yukon, a Great Pyrenees rescue, turns an amazing 13 years old in two weeks (breed life expectancy is 11, he had a very rough start, so every day is a gift)
Fark user imageView Full Size


And his little sister: Luna with her favorite toy in the whole wide world that's been replaced 4 times with an identical new and unbroken ball without her noticing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Hara about two years ago...my first dog. Also the bestest dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size


After:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Haven't had a pet in 25 years. Adopted Miso here last Christmas Eve. My life improved. Photo taken this morning. I love him.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

El Gato es obsceno
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: [Fark user image image 425x271]
El Gato es obsceno


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi my name is Hammy. Please throw rocks in the water so I can chase splashes.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlaw X29
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncle Hulka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my two current companions, Miss Arya and Ser Pounce.   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
