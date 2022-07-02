 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Victoria PD reveals suspects in B.C. bank robbery shootout that injured six officers were twins. Not the hot sexy kind of twins, but the incel shooty kind   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Constable, police officers, active gunfire, human instinct, Saanich Chief Constable Dean Duthie, Police, Victoria, such imminent danger  
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's a more detailed story on the background of the twin brothers.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They look like they've been driving their trucks covered in Canadian flags recently with fark trudeau bumperstickers.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Incel Shooty Kind of Twins is the name of my all-delinquent Pink Floyd cover band.

/wait... what?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twins who like guns?  I'm sure they could have made that money easily with an OnlyFans account, instead of trying to rob a bank.

/that would solve the incel issue too
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, wait. "Incel" twins. Nevermind.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huh, Fark IS my personal erotic site...who knew?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SSSSSOOOOOOO??

The dream team of transvestite "I am a female today" "I identify as female" hookers?

?Just kidding
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Here's a more detailed story on the background of the twin brothers.


Lol.
"Andrew Scheer."
Twin fails right there.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"They ran toward live and active gunfire while human instinct is to run away from such imminent danger," said Saanich Chief Constable Dean Duthie. "Our motto at Saanich is keeping Saanich safe and that's exactly what these officers did yesterday."

Clone these people and replace all the "cops" in Uvalde with them.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


These don't look like virgins to me. They seem good looking enough to have been able to have sex with women at some point in their lives. They're just criminals who don't give a damn about other people, but they definitely don't look ugly or "incel ugly". They seem to at least be fit with symmetrical face. I wouldn't be surprised if there are already women on the net lusting over these guys.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sithon: They look like they've been driving their trucks covered in Canadian flags recently with fark trudeau bumperstickers.


Wow, that would be a shock, and by that I mean that it would not be a shock at all. I'm sure Jordan Peterson writings and YouTube videos must factor in somewhere.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
incel

*Drink!*
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OG Twin Incels:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These two probably thought: "Hey, we're good at FPS video games, let's charge the gunfire."
 
