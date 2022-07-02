 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor returns tonight with a new show and blasts off at 10:30 PM ET with a classic track with an interesting history. From there it's a slew of new tracks, exactly one slew. Thou, Dead Now, Humanotone, Black Sky Giant, plus other stuff. Yeah   (bigeradio.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm here to kick ass and listen to disco, and I'm all out of disco.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you guys are the best
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Its 8:33 and sounding very un-noisefactor-y.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Its 8:33 and sounding very un-noisefactor-y.


All better now, I think.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WOOO

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: WOOO

[Fark user image 428x640]


F*CK YES!!!!


More art for the Facebook page!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Quick and Dirty: WOOO

[Fark user image 428x640]

F*CK YES!!!!


More art for the Facebook page!


Imma have to get an FB account one of these days just to see who's curating all this silliness.  :)
 
