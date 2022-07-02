 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Not sure how much more 'Murica you can get   (yahoo.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what White Flight looks like!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://wwmt.com/news/local/field-flight-battle-creek-halts-truck-explosion-air-show-balloon-festival-pilots-75th-anniversary-fourth-of-july-weekend-independence-day

Video for the Yahoo haters if you have the patience to wait out the ads
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=md5p6zRsnGs
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time to stop allowing dipshiats to do their "shows".
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody got shot? Nobody filed for bankruptcy from medical bills? Not Murican enough.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was doing his show and going down the runway," said Suze Gusching, media relations for Field of Flight. "He passed by the explosion, and his truck had exploded."

Does this make sense to anyone?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does this make sense to anyone?

Does this make sense to anyone?


Suze is in the wrong career.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have a mountain lion riding shotgun?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Nobody got shot? Nobody filed for bankruptcy from medical bills? Not Murican enough.


no info on the driver so there's still hope.  if his wife left him and his dog died, he might make it into a country song.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does this make sense to anyone?

Does this make sense to anyone?


I assumed she had a concussion from the explosions.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does this make sense to anyone?

Does this make sense to anyone?


Having watched the youtube clip, I'm unclear on whether the ground explosion that happened well in advance of the truck was planned or not.  It could be that the first explosion was planned pyrotechnics but the truck wasn't suppose to hit it, but it did and also exploded unplanned.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it ironically lived up to its window decal...

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does this make sense to anyone?

Does this make sense to anyone?


What's not to understand? The explosion clearly ripped a hole in the space time continuum, throwing him and his truck back in time to when he was first starting down the runway, and when he passed the spot where he initially exploded his truck exploded again. Makes perfect sense.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does this make sense to anyone?

Does this make sense to anyone?


Yes. It's clear that as he approached the explosion, his explosion exploded. This exploded the explosion's explosion, resulting in an explosion. The resulting explosion exploded the prior explosion, exploding the explosive explosion's explosion as it exploded.

I mean, hell. It's right there in black and white. Maybe take a reading comprehension class or something?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ball deep in a squealing pig while firing a rifle in the air at Four Seasons Lawn Care?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Maybe it's time to stop allowing dipshiats to do their "shows".


Counter-point, maybe we should let more of these people blow themselves up for our entertainment.  The alternative is to keep them around so that they can vote.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does this make sense to anyone?

Does this make sense to anyone?


Watch the video, the one posted to youtube vs the media website.  There was a pyrotechnic planned explosion that he passed, I can't tell if the pyrotechnic caused the truck to go or if the truck was already on fire before it reached the pyrotechnic.  It mostly looks like the truck had already started to have problems before it passed the pyrotechnic.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had some steel beams they would have been okay.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Begoggle: Maybe it's time to stop allowing dipshiats to do their "shows".

Counter-point, maybe we should let more of these people blow themselves up for our entertainment.  The alternative is to keep them around so that they can vote.


And no emts cost?
I'm in
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ain't people...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think the problem is that his engineering was about as good as his wife's grammar.  To think we let these people vote, carry guns, and decide what health decisions other people should make for their own body.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: If only they had some steel beams they would have been okay.


Low-background steel is any steel produced prior to the detonation of the first nuclear bombs in the 1940s and 1950s. Typically sourced from shipwrecks and other steel artifacts of this era, it is often used for modern particle detectors because more modern steel is contaminated with traces of nuclear fallout.[1

Wiki....
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh well.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So here's some coverage from a different local station:
Jet truck driver killed in air show accident
Youtube VkmBndIVKY0


It still isn't super clear whether that monster fireball on the ground before the truck was planned, unplanned, or planned but incorrectly executed.  They're talking about pyrotechnics displays and fireworks, but that thing just looks like a monster fuel explosion.

Regardless, there's some A-grade 'murica at the end of that broadcast.  (paraphrased): "We're getting questions on facebook about the balloon activities etc. being canceled.  That is false.  Hundreds of people just watched a man get roasted alive, but don't worry: only this afternoons air displays are cancelled. The balloons will go on and tomorrow too.  We're still seeing about taking up a collection for [driver]'s family. Back to you."
 
Zroop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Does this make sense to anyone?

Suze is in the wrong career.

Does this make sense to anyone?

Suze is in the wrong career.


He hit 88mph half way down with a flux charged flux capacitor.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Snapper Carr: If only they had some steel beams they would have been okay.

Low-background steel is any steel produced prior to the detonation of the first nuclear bombs in the 1940s and 1950s. Typically sourced from shipwrecks and other steel artifacts of this era, it is often used for modern particle detectors because more modern steel is contaminated with traces of nuclear fallout.[1

Wiki....


Found good steel.
Had guns pulled..


Fark em
 
Zroop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fully charged, that is.
 
August11
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"jet-fueled semitruck pyrotechnic performance"

The Guggenheim at it again!!!
 
rogue49
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe "Shock Wave" was not a good omen to name it...
 
ifky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It would have been more 'Murica if the truck was hauling bootlegged Coors.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the driver was fired?
 
Philibuster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What....what was supposed to happen?  That almost looked like it was exactly what they had planned
 
NoGods
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
None. None more Murica.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did anyone shoot a gun wile yelling 'Kiddddddd Rockkkkkkk' and holding a 100% Waygu burger while wearing a Chinese made flag as a poncho? No? Well, then there was plenty of 'Maurica to be had
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bam! And Michael Bay just started production of Fast & Furious versus the Transformers
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe their cunning plan wasn't so cunning.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
we are pretty tired of your shiat, america.

signed, everyone
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good, it's an airshow.  If I wanted to see rednecks driving ridiculous trucks I would have stayed out in the parking lot.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Home school science project of cooking meth that resulted in an explosion?
*reads article*
Oh. That works too.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this maximum 'Merica, barbarian?  Ponder this on the Tree of Woe.  Crucify him.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Maybe their cunning plan wasn't so cunning.


But they put their "thinkun'" hats on and everything!  The plan was both brutal and cunning! Right up to the point where the truck exploded.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There was no gun involved from that I could tell.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: we are pretty tired of your shiat, america.

signed, everyone


You  ain't seen  nothing yet, hold my beer, ye-haw.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Literally five minutes from my house. While I didn't hear this particular explosion, this weekend has been nothing but the continuous pops of fireworks and extended periods of time listening to jets screaming by above me. Not a big deal for most of the local population, but when you work nights like I do......
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was an explosion ahead of the stunt truck, but it had an engine explosion before it reached the display explosion. It's a 65 year old design, probably close to that age, run to max.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
oh no

anyway
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tree of freedumb, blood of idiots.
 
