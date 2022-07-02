 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCCI Des Moines)   Woman in legal trouble after 1,000 pigs found dead. Who squealed on her is anybody's guess   (kcci.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail, Police, Viscount, KCCI-TV, Coroner, Sheriff, SAC CITY, criminal charges, sheriff's office  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 9:17 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All that poor pre-bacon...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of cops.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30-50 hogs
Youtube YmPinBcDUao
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Feed her to other pigs.  No patience for animal abusers.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Brick Top had a sister?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Give her a shovel. She can go free after the last one is buried (at least 4' deep).
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn, one person took an entire large police department out. That's gotta be 6 stars.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Currently displeased:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/he was displeased before
//he's really always displeased
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SAC CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property.

Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.

She should be charged with over 1,000 counts of livestock neglect.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Fraternal Order of Police is gonna take this pretty hard.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Baconator
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pigs are intelligent, sensitive creatures.   They realized they were in Iowa and committed mass suicide.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property."

Of course it's company policy never to imply ownership in the event of a property... always use the indefinite article a property, never your property.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Including three different ones? Any on the wing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Pigs are intelligent, sensitive creatures.   They realized they were in Iowa and committed mass suicide.


Quit Farking, go keep your gerbil wives happy
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The sheriff's office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water."

You're going to be in trouble if your dead pigs have no access to food or water.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It must have been june...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK, how can you not notice 1,000 pigs dying? They're not ALL going to die at once in one day; there's going to be a lot of screaming and fighting during that week as some of them eat each other.

A whole lot of somebodies dropped the ball on this one.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: OK, how can you not notice 1,000 pigs dying? They're not ALL going to die at once in one day; there's going to be a lot of screaming and fighting during that week as some of them eat each other.

A whole lot of somebodies dropped the ball on this one.


It's pretty simple if you're employed to maintain livestock on a couple of remote properties that have no live-on-premises staff and you don't bother to show up for work for a few days.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Summoner101: Currently displeased:

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

/he was displeased before
//he's really always displeased


came for brick top. good one
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.